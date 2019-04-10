Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Completion of Share Buy-back and Transactions within the Share Buy-Back 10-Apr-2019 / 16:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | April 10, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Completion of Share Buy-back and Transactions within the Share Buy-Back ****************************************************************************** ***************** Krasnodar, Russia (April 10, 2019): PJSC "Magnit" (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) (the "Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the completion of the share buyback of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0JKQU8) (the "Shares") announced on March 29, 2019 (the " Buy-back "). During the Buy-back, between April 1, 2019 and April 5, 2019, the Company purchased 164,710 shares; the cost of shares purchased by JSC "Tander" (subsidiary company of PJSC "Magnit") from Renaissance Broker LLC ("Renaissance") amounts to 606,978,660 rubles based on the average purchase price. Renaissance has, between April 4, 2019 and April 5, 2019, made purchases of the Company's shares on the Moscow Exchange pursuant to the Company's share buyback. Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below. The Shares have been sold by Renaissance to JSC Tander at a price linked to the average price on the Moscow Exchange for the buy-back period, determined in accordance with the terms agreed between Tander and Renaissance. Aggregated Information on the transactions for the period related to the present announcement: Date Shares Highest price Lowest price VWAP purchased paid per Share paid per Share per Share (RUB) 04.04.2019 33,619 3,719.00 3,656.50 3,694.40 05.04.2019 39,017 3,671.00 3,604.50 3,623.33 Schedule of Purchases: In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by Renaissance under the Buy-back during the period to which this announcement relates is available on the pages linked below: ? http://ir.magnit.com/en/information-disclosure/reports-on-buy-back/ [1] (in english); ? http://ir.magnit.com/ru/raskryitie-informatsii/soobshheniya-na-etapah-protse duryi-obratnogo-vyikupa-aktsiy/ [2] (in russian); ? http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=7671&type=10 [3] (in russian) For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 18,399 stores (13,427 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,505 drogerie stores) in 2,976 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8168 EQS News ID: 798439 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=95e6904358cfa093b338488c0cacf2ee&application_id=798439&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3bccee0fb2d9a641316658b389665a31&application_id=798439&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c21fb1566fae81eab17c4a968134b1f1&application_id=798439&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

