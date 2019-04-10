Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global connected air solutions market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This global connected aircraft solutions market analysis report segments the market by end-user (civil aviation and military aviation) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global connected aircraft solutions market size will grow by almost USD 3.16 billion, at a CAGR of nearly 15%. Connectivity solutions enable the maintenance personnel on the ground to regularly collect various data about the aircraft. This helps in better maintenance of all the aircraft in the fleet. Many vendors are offering high-speed ground connectivity solutions. For instance, Germany's Deutsche Telekom in partnership with Inmarsat recently announced the launch of European Aviation Network (EAN). The EAN service uses Inmarsat's S-band satellite and Deutsche Telekom's cellular towers to provide seamless connectivity. The emergence of ground connectivity through connected aircraft solutions is one of the trends that will fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Focus on enhancing overall passenger inflight experience

Many aircraft operators are focusing on improving customer satisfaction by engaging the passengers with wireless inflight entertainment. Aircraft operators such as LATAM Airlines Group offers broadband connectivity for its passengers to access traditional e-commerce channels. This helps the passenger to order a product or service while they are onboard and lets them pick the parcels at the destination. Many such inflight advancements among several aircraft operators will drive the global connected aircraft solutions market.

"North America will witness a faster growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of many airlines and commercial aircraft manufacturers. Major vendors like Honeywell International and Curtiss-Wright Corporation are partnering to improve the inflight connectivity services. The emergence of new airline operators is aiding the growth of the commercial aviation industry in Africa. The increase in the number of aircraft increases the need for inflight connectivity services. These factors will help the growth of the global connected aircraft solutions market during the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.

Many vendors such as Global Eagle, GOGO, FLYHT Aerospace solutions, and UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, are offering connected aircraft solutions in North America. FLYHT Aerospace solutions recently teamed up with AirAsia to increase the installed base with an additional 100 aircrafts. GOGO too announced the deployment of new wireless streaming entertainment solutions for seatback-mounted devices on Delta Air Lines' Bombardier CS100 aircraft deliveries. A rise in such deployments will boost the growth of the global connected aircraft solutions market.

This global connected aircraft solutions market industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several connected aircraft solution providers including

GOGO LLC.

Honeywell International Inc.

Inmarsat Plc.

Panasonic Corporation

Thales Group

