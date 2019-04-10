Customers Transitioning to Restoration Capacity

Intelsat, S.A. (NYSE:I) announced today a service outage on the Intelsat 29e satellite which continues to affect maritime, aeronautical and wireless operator customers in the Latin America, Caribbean and North Atlantic regions.

Late on 7 April, the Intelsat 29e propulsion system experienced damage that caused a leak of the propellant on board the satellite resulting in a service disruption to customers on the satellite. While working to restore the services, on 9 April, the satellite experienced a second anomaly that caused a loss of communications to the satellite. Communication with the satellite has been intermittent. Intelsat continues to work with the satellite's manufacturer, Boeing, on recovering communication. The Intelsat customer-facing team is focused on migrating customer services from Intelsat 29e to other Intelsat satellites serving the region, as well as third party services.

Intelsat will not make a determination of financial impact until the conclusion of the recovery mission.

