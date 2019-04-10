TIBCO Names Dan Streetman as Chief Executive Officer, Murray Rode as Vice Chairman

Experienced Enterprise Software and Cloud Executive Takes Reins for Next Wave of Growth; Current CEO Rode to Become Vice Chairman

PALO ALTO, California, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced that Dan Streetman has been appointed as its new chief executive officer, effective April 15, 2019. Streetman joins TIBCO from BMC Software, where he was executive vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. Current CEO Murray Rode has been named vice chairman of TIBCO.

"Since its inception, TIBCO has helped businesses become smarter, faster, more innovative and more connected by harnessing real-time data and insights," said Rode. "Today's digital businesses require these capabilities for cloud and hybrid environments, which is precisely what TIBCO's Connected Intelligence Cloud provides. I am proud to be part of TIBCO and look forward to an even brighter future for our remarkable customers, dedicated partners, and talented employees. Dan brings a high level of energy and commitment to TIBCO that will ensure we continue to expand the reach and scale of TIBCO's Connected Intelligence Cloud to deliver game-changing innovation to the market."

"Organizations across every industry are transforming themselves into digital businesses. Dan brings the leadership and enthusiasm to realize TIBCO's potential to help customers globally with their digital evolution," said John Stalder, principal at Vista Equity Partners. "Over the past five years as CEO, Murray has sharply focused TIBCO's product portfolio and streamlined the organization to create an industry-leading cloud and hybrid platform for digital business to position the company for accelerated growth. We're excited about the opportunities in front of TIBCO and are confident that Dan's experience and expertise will ensure an even greater impact on its customers around the globe."

Streetman brings extensive strategy and technology experience, having championed digital transformations and growth initiatives in several leading companies. Leading global field operations at BMC Software, Streetman positioned BMC as a leader in multi-cloud management and drove a relentless focus on customer success. He previously held senior transformative roles at leading software companies such as Salesforce, C3, Amdocs, and Siebel Systems. Streetman also served in both active and reserve military assignments as an Airborne Ranger-qualified infantry officer in the U.S. Army; he deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned a Bronze Star and the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award, among other decorations.

"In this transformative time for every industry in the global economy, customers are leveraging exponentially more data to power their digital enterprise. TIBCO's cloud-native platform helps customers interconnect everything and convert that data into real-time, actionable insights," said Streetman. "I'm excited to lead this iconic and innovative company into a new phase of accelerated growth."

During Rode's five-year tenure as CEO, TIBCO launched its Connected Intelligence Cloud and deepened the company's technology portfolio with several acquisitions in markets such as API management, data virtualization, and data science. In 2019, TIBCO was named a leader in the Forrester Wave: iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms, as well as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. As vice chairman, Rode will work with Streetman and the TIBCO board of directors to further develop the company's long-term platform strategy and ensure that investments continue to generate value for customers, partners, and employees.

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation.

