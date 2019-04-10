On request of Karnov Group AB, company registration number 559016-9016, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from April 11, 2019. The decision is conditional upon that Karnov Group AB meets the liquidity requirements. Short Name: KAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 97,670,567 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012323715 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 172049 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 1,500,000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5300 Retail ----------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.