Topcon Positioning Group announces the introduction of Pavelink, a cloud-based logistics application designed to connect every stakeholder in real-time throughout the paving process. The mobile application is designed to complete a connected ecosystem workflow between the asphalt plants, delivery trucks, company office, and paving site.

The software as a service (SaaS) application has been developed by the Topcon Technology Eindhoven paving application center in the Netherlands, which expands the portfolio of Topcon paving solutions. It is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing planning and management tools to improve and advance efficiency, minimizing issues such as overages or potential paver stoppages by addressing them more quickly or before they arise.

"Pavelink is a revolutionary way to plan and manage the asphalt paving process with real-time visibility throughout the project lifecycle," said Murray Lodge, senior VP, Construction. "The system automatically gathers and centralizes all relevant information such as quantities, temperatures, number of trucks loaded, current truck locations, job site arrival estimations, number of trucks returning or queuing for more loads, current screed width, current paver speed, and amount of roadway that has been laid.

"The information provides real-time visibility for every stakeholder. The entire team can be reached in an instant with smooth communication. If the mix needs to be adjusted, for example, the field crew can easily signal the asphalt plant. They can also ask to expedite material and send more or fewer loads. The home office has access to the real-time data, facilitating assistance with daily job management," he said.

The system automatically generates digital weigh tickets at the plant that are delivered to the truck driver's loaded app, as well as uses geofence recognition of the arrival of a haul truck at the job site, and tracks all activity digitally designed to simplify the reporting and documentation process with push-button efficiency.

Lodge said, "This logistics application is the newest piece of the Topcon end-to-end paving solution offering. It pairs perfectly with existing Topcon solutions such as SmoothRide - using the analysis and design data generated, Pavelink then manages the material that is needed as it delivered to the site. Pavelink continues to provide logistics information as the pavers use the SmoothRide system for road resurfacing."

