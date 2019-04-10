The polysilicon maker said it will use the funds to improve its liquidity situation until access to the Chinese polysilicon market is restored. It sold 254,381,870 shares, which corresponds to approximately 9.9% of its oustanding capital.Norway-based polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon was able to raise NOK 170 million (approximately $19.9 million) through a private placement of shares. The company said the placement was largely oversubscribed, and that it sold 254,381,870 at a share of NOK 0.67. "The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to strengthen and contain the Company's ...

