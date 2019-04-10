IKEA Retail U.S. opens 50th U.S. store in Norfolk, Virginia with 10,000 home furnishing products, family-friendly activities and special offers

IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, today opened the doors of its 50th U.S. store in Norfolk to customers at 9 a.m. ET. Before the doors opened, store manager Charlie Plisco, Head of Trade and Economic Affairs, Embassy of Sweden Björn Arvidsson, Mayor of Norfolk The Honorable Kenny Alexander and IKEA U.S. Senior Advisor and Former President Lars Petersson were present to welcome the community with a traditional Swedish log-sawing ceremony, bringing good luck to the new store and its guests.

"We are excited to offer the Hampton Roads community our unique IKEA shopping experience and affordable home furnishing solutions," said Charlie Plisco, store manager. "We appreciate the warm welcome we have received thus far, and today's grand opening is a celebration to welcome our new co-workers and visitors from the area."

Throughout grand opening week, IKEA Norfolk visitors will be greeted with family-friendly activities, special offers and a chance to win thousands of dollars in gift cards-including three (3) gift cards valued at $500, $1,500 and $2,000 awarded prior to the doors opening. Throughout the entire day, visitors who join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program or scan their IKEA FAMILY card in-store at an IKEA FAMILY kiosk, will also be automatically entered for a chance to win one of twenty (20) $250 IKEA gift cards. Two winners will be randomly drawn and announced every hour from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on opening day.

The 331,000-square-foot IKEA Norfolk store reflects the same unique architectural design for which IKEA stores are known worldwide. The store was built on 19 acres on the northwestern corner of Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard. IKEA Norfolk features nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 42 inspirational room settings, four model home interiors, a supervised children's play area and a 354-seat restaurant serving traditional Swedish and American fare including IKEA meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes.

About IKEA

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at affordable prices. Ingka Group, a strategic partner and the largest franchisee of the IKEA franchisee system operates 368 IKEA stores and touchpoints in 30 countries, including 50 in the U.S. During the past year, 160,000 co-workers welcomed 838 million visits to IKEA stores and more than 2.35 billion visits to IKEA.com.

