Heijmans NV: Heijmans: key resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of Heijmans N.V. was held on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands. The key resolutions are as follows:





Composition of the Supervisory Board

Mr Sj.S. Vollebregt has been reappointed for a period of four years effective from the date of the AGM. In accordance with the schedule of retirement by rotation, Mr S. van Keulen retired as a member of the Supervisory Board following the closure of the AGM.

Amendment to the Articles of Association

The proposed amendment to the Articles of Association that forms part of the agreements made regarding decreasing the dividend and repaying the preference share capital has been approved.

Power of the Executive Board to issue shares

Extension of the nomination of the Executive Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares for a period of 18 months from the date of the AGM was approved. This power is limited to 10% of the issued share capital currently outstanding, as well as 10% thereof if the issue takes place as part of a merger or acquisition or as part of the formation of a strategic alliance.

2018 Result Appropriation

The Executive Board, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, and with an eye on the importance of the recovery of the 2018 balance sheet, has decided not to distribute a dividend on ordinary shares. This item was therefore not subjected to a vote.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, building & technology, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies, and together we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information at our website: www.heijmans.nl.







For additional information/not for publication:





Media

Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen

Communications

+31 73 543 52 17

mswinkels-verstappen@heijmans.nl





Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+31 73 543 52 17

gpeters@heijmans.nl

Attachment