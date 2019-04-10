Lindab International AB (publ): Advance information Interim Report Q1 2019

Consolidating the reports for the first quarter from Lindab's subsidiaries, we can see that the net sales and operating profit exceed both previous year and expected result. As a consequence we are presenting advance information.

Preliminary net sales for the first quarter (Jan - Mar 2019) is SEK 2,315 m (2,153) with a preliminary operating profit of SEK 192 m including impact from IFRS 16. Preliminary profit excluding impact from IFRS 16 amounts to SEK 185 m (71).

We see several contributing factors generating this good preliminary result with positive development in all business areas.

Lindab's report for the First Quarter 2019 will be published 07:40 am (CEST) on 8 May, 2019.

End

__________________





This information is information that Lindab International AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17.45 (CEST) on 10 April 2019.

Contact:

LINDAB

Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO

Email:ola.ringdahl@lindab.com (mailto:ola.ringdahl@lindab.com)

Mobile: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Malin Samuelsson, CFO

E-mail: malin.samuelsson@lindab.com (mailto:malin.samuelsson@lindab.com)

Mobile: +46 (0) 701 45 46 85

Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 9,326 m in 2018 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2018, the Nordic market accounted for 45 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe) for 20 percent and Other markets for 2 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.

Press Release as PDF (http://hugin.info/1122/R/2241361/884018.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lindab International AB via Globenewswire

