A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics engagement for a leading sports goods retailerDuring the course of this engagement, the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a holistic approach to help the client optimize customer touchpoints and deliver the right message through different marketing channels. This success story highlights how the sports goods retailer was able to combine multiple channel data streams to maximize their ROI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005654/en/

Marketing Analytics Engagement for a Leading Sports Goods Retailer (Graphic: Business Wire)

In today's data-intensive world, a multichannel marketing strategy is crucial to driving sales. A better understanding of customer interactions with your brand empowers you to optimize marketing messages to suit the needs of different customer groups. Guided by analytics, businesses should use multiple marketing channels and deploy new strategies to promote their services and products.

The Business Problem:The client is a leading sports good retailer based out of the United States. They were looking at deploying a multichannel marketing strategy, to glean insights into customer perceptions and better understand marketing attribution to reduce the cart abandonment rates. The client chose to partner with Quantzig to leverage its marketing analytics expertise to develop a new cross channel marketing strategy.

A multichannel marketing approach is critical to the success of any marketing plan as customers today use several channels to access products and services and often switch channels within a single transaction. Get in touch with our marketing analytics experts for more insights.

"The use of multiple marketing channels help businesses to analyze campaign performance to ensure they spend their marketing dollars wisely," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client address their core business challenges, our experts offered an integrated multichannel marketing solution that focused on maximizing the return on marketing investments. The use of a multichannel marketing strategy further empowered the client to focus on specific segments, which, in turn, helped them recover nearly 10% of abandoned cart revenue.

This success story is a classic example of how a multichannel marketing strategy can help players in the retail sector. Request a free proposal to know more about our marketing analytics solutions.

Quantzig's multichannel marketing solutions helped the client to:

Increase order value from abandoned carts by over 20%

Boost conversion rates by over 10%

Request a free demo to know how you can benefit from a multichannel marketing strategy.

Quantzig's multichannel marketing solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improving re-engagement rates

Increasing the ROI from e-mail campaigns

A multichannel marketing strategy can open up a world of new opportunities to boost revenue. Want to know how? Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005654/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us