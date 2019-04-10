DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Offer Fyber N.V.: Extension of the exchange offer period of the EUR 149.9 million exchange offer for EUR 149,900,000 outstanding Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2020 in lieu of newly to be issued ordinary shares 10-Apr-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia_ *Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)* *Announcement of an extension of the exchange offer period pursuant to clause 4.5 of the exchange offer document published by Fyber N.V. on 14 March 2019 Fyber N.V. - Extension of the exchange offer period of the EUR 149.9 million exchange offer for EUR 149,900,000 outstanding Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2020 in lieu of newly to be issued ordinary shares* Berlin, 10 April 2019 - Today, Fyber N.V. ("*Fyber*") is extending the exchange offer period of the voluntary exchange offer regarding its EUR 149,900,000 outstanding Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds (ISIN XS1223161651) due 2020 pursuant to clause 4.5 of the exchange offer document published by Fyber on 14 March 2019. The exchange offer was initially scheduled to close at 6 p.m. CEST on 11 April 2019. Fyber hereby announces that it extends the exchange offer period to close at 6 p.m. CEST on 24 April 2019. *About Fyber N.V.* Fyber (FSE: FBEN) is a leading advertising technology company. It empowers app developers to generate business-critical revenue streams with targeted advertising, enabling them to optimize the yield they generate from advertising. Fyber's technology infrastructure reaches more than one billion monthly active users, providing an open-access platform for advertisers and publishers with a global reach and a strong focus on video. *Notifying person: * Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact Fyber:* Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 10-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 798525 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 798525 10-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

