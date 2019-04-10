Kudelski Security Partners with BTblock to Deliver Secure Blockchain and DLT Deployments

New alliance strengthens the security ecosystem available to companies

seeking to develop secure and sustainable blockchain capabilities

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix, USA, and New York, USA, April 10, 2019 - Kudelski Security (http://www.kudelskisecurity.com/), the cybersecurity division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) and BTblock (https://www.btblock.io/), the fast-growing blockchain and cybersecurity consultancy firm, today announced a strategic partnership to address demand for greater cybersecurity oversight and design in blockchain implementations. The partnership brings together complementary business expertise, networks and infrastructures to offer disruptive startup and enterprise-level companies broader access to a complete blockchain solution ecosystem.

In 2017, Gartner estimated that 90 percent of enterprise blockchain projects launched would fail within 18 to 24 months, with misunderstanding of blockchain technology and the business use case cited as two of the main reasons for such failure. The new partnership between Kudelski Security and BTblock addresses those challenges by fusing blockchain consulting with technology to increase the likelihood that enterprises will be able to adopt and integrate secure blockchain solutions successfully and sustainably.

"As the blockchain ecosystem matures, cybersecurity needs to be the top priority for any project seeking to be mainstream," said Scott Carlson, Kudelski Security's head of blockchain security. "BTblock and Kudelski Security share a vision to deliver security up front, rather than bolting it on at the end. Our collaboration with world-class companies like BTblock is a valuable force multiplier providing organizations a one-stop source for all their blockchain-related needs."

"To realize the full potential of blockchain technology, we need to improve trust, confidence and reliability in the systems that are built," added Thomas Olofsson, BTblock chief technology officer. "We are excited to be pairing our expertise with Kudelski Security because we believe that security is of upmost importance on both the business and technology sides for all enterprises."

Through its recently launched Blockchain Security Center (http://www.kudelski-blockchain.com) (BSC), Kudelski Security offers a suite of services, including cryptography expertise, to the blockchain developer and enterprise community. The partnership with BTblock expands the depth of the Kudelski Security blockchain ecosystem, adding valuable experience and resources to help businesses prepare for the adoption and utilization of blockchain and DLT-based business applications. The focus of BTblock on advisory services will help clients define security needs in the earliest phases of conceptualization, while Kudelski Security focuses on designing appropriate levels of security as the program is being developed.

BTblock provides a range of enterprise blockchain services for organizations exploring the use of DLT to enable business. Based in New York, which is at the forefront of developing regulatory frameworks governing blockchain financial products, BTblock services include financial and economic modeling, cybersecurity, and market/technical development.

Services are delivered through a consulting approach that leverages the Design Sprint Hybrid Model (http://bit.ly/2FBlnm4) to guide the ideation, validation and implementation of true areas of opportunity that address organizational challenges through a DLT lens.

Enterprises looking to adopt blockchain-based solutions can visit kudelski-security-btblock-partnership (https://resources.kudelskisecurity.com/the-kudelski-security-btblock-partnership) for more information about the combined offering and to request a consultation with our team of blockchain experts.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit http://www.kudelskisecurity.com/ (http://www.kudelskisecurity.com/) or www.kudelski-blockchain.com (http://www.kudelski-blockchain.com).

About BTblock

BTblock is a blockchain and cybersecurity consultancy firm founded by seasoned entrepreneurs who have a strong track record of creating value through the creation, growth and sale of successful businesses. BTblock enables ideation, validation, implementation, and bringing emerging innovations to market. For more information, please visit www.btblock.io (http://www.btblock.io).

