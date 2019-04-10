Lookout Continuous Conditional Access, in collaboration with Google Cloud, ensures only trusted mobile devices can access enterprise data and apps via Google's Cloud Identity

Lookout, the leader in securing the post-perimeter world, today announced that it has joined Google Cloud's BeyondCorp Alliance as one of the only mobile threat defense vendors, giving organizations the ability to dynamically monitor the health of an endpoint connected to the enterprise and feed that data to Google Cloud's context-aware access engine. Lookout, alongside Google's Cloud Identity, ensures only trusted mobile devices are accessing enterprise data and apps via Cloud Identity.

"To secure the cloud-first, mobile-first world, enterprises need to adopt a post-perimeter solution that includes endpoint protection, secure access to the cloud as well as identity and access management (IAM)," said Marc Jaffan, Vice President, Business and Corporate Development at Lookout. "By joining the BeyondCorp Alliance, Lookout securely enables mobile productivity for Google's Cloud Identity, G Suite, and Google Cloud Platform customers, and furthers our vision to provide security and productivity for the modern, perimeter-less, cloud-delivered, and privacy-focused world."

Lookout is also a Google Cloud Technology Partner, and earlier this year, Lookout announced the launch of the Post-Perimeter Security Alliance, with Google Cloud and other members, to address a pressing challenge for enterprises: how to integrate security capabilities across endpoint, cloud, and identity to protect access to corporate data while enabling productivity. Today, organizations are adopting formal mobility programs as a way to empower employee productivity, and Google's Cloud Identity has become one of the main ways for employees to access enterprise applications from mobile devices.

Lookout and Cloud Identity help ensure:

Device Health -- Together, Lookout and Cloud Identity help verify that a device is healthy enough to access applications and single sign-on (SSO) platforms.

-- Together, Lookout and Cloud Identity help verify that a device is healthy enough to access applications and single sign-on (SSO) platforms. Automated detection and remediation -- Lookout provides device health information (for example, if the device has an app that violates security policy) to Cloud Identity and admin can then take appropriate remediation action. This includes the ability to block access to G Suite and other enterprise apps on unmanaged devices based on Lookout risk status.

-- Lookout provides device health information (for example, if the device has an app that violates security policy) to Cloud Identity and admin can then take appropriate remediation action. This includes the ability to block access to G Suite and other enterprise apps on unmanaged devices based on Lookout risk status. Threat Visibility -- Enterprises have full visibility into out-of-date operating systems, as well as into risky device configurations and jailbreak/root detections.

-- Enterprises have full visibility into out-of-date operating systems, as well as into risky device configurations and jailbreak/root detections. Phishing Protection --With Lookout, Cloud Identity customers can monitor and block mobile attempts from web and content-based threats.

About Lookout

Lookout is a cybersecurity company for the post-perimeter, cloud-first, mobile-first world. Powered by the largest dataset of mobile code in existence, the Lookout Security Cloud provides visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk. Lookout is trusted by hundreds of millions of individual users, enterprises and government agencies and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple and others. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

