MYM Nutraceuticals IncIf you're tired of reading about the same cannabis stocks, perhaps it's time to focus your 4:20 gaze on MYM Nutraceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:MYMMF, CNSX:MYM).But be forewarned, MYM Nutraceuticals Inc is not a cannabis stock for the faint of heart. It's a risky marijuana stock that's been overlooked by investors. But if its marketing plan is to be believed, it is on the verge-over the next year or so-of becoming a major international player in the cannabis and hemp industry.Over the last number of months, MYM has made a number of key acquisitions and taken strides to meet this objective.On April 9, the company entered into.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...