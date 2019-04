Today, 10 April 2019 Arion Bank has partially called the outstanding inflation linked Annuity covered bonds series ARION CB 2 in the amount of ISK 3.768.182.388 which amounts to ISK 6.924.315.715 when inflation has been accounted for.

For further information please contact Eirikur Magnus Jensson Head of Arion Bank's Funding division at eirikur.jensson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7468.