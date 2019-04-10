Supermetrics Leverages Google BigQuery to Offer a Powerful Marketing Tool

Launched today on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace, Supermetrics for BigQuery is a plug-and-play solution that connects external marketing platforms to Google's BigQuery with just a few clicks. With Supermetrics for BigQuery, it is now possible to set up a marketing data warehouse in minutes - no programming required

HELSINKI, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Supermetrics for BigQuery provides the first ever no-code method of setting up a data warehouse for non-technical professionals. Marketers can now connect data sources like Facebook, Linkedin and Adobe Analytics to BigQuery with just a few clicks. They can also extract data and use it in business intelligence and reporting tools without a single line of code or SQL. A marketing data warehouse can now be set up in minutes.

Today's marketers require more data points than ever before, which means they need efficient tools for reporting and analysis based on thousands of signals. Being able to combine data across channels efficiently with just a few clicks saves hours of manual work and eliminates human error from marketing reporting. Supermetrics for BigQuery helps marketers harness the power of BigQuery with minimal technical knowledge and without the dependency on developers.

"As the market leader in getting marketing data into Google Sheets and Google Data Studio, we have a long history of working with Google to help marketers struggling with data analysis and reporting. This new product complements our existing offering by providing a robust, enterprise-scale data pipeline into the most powerful data warehouse out there, Google BigQuery," said Mikael Thuneberg, founder and CEO of Supermetrics.

Marketing agency Dentsu Aegis is one of Supermetrics' customers who have been piloting the product. "Our main goal is to help the biggest advertisers in Finland to commit to data-driven marketing and succeed in the digital economy. This means we need robust data infrastructure to combine cross-channel marketing data from many different types of data sources. Supermetrics for BigQuery allows us to save time and effort with integration work and data pipeline maintenance. Now we can just set up the data transfers and focus on developing our business while minimizing maintenance work," said Arto Hasu, Chief Data Officer at Dentsu Aegis Network in Helsinki.

Supermetrics for BigQuery is the latest addition to a line of Supermetrics products that have quickly grown in popularity among data-driven marketers around the world. Supermetrics has over 400 000 users around the world and its clients include BBC, iProspect, Dyson, and Nestlé.

Over $20bn of annual ad spend is reported through Supermetrics products, and the company was recently listed on the Financial Times list of Europe's fastest growing companies.

Google BigQuery is a powerful, serverless, highly scalable, pay-as-you-go data warehouse solution built on the Google Cloud Platform. It has revolutionized data warehousing by making it available to the masses and by helping companies process large amounts of data with minimum effort.

Main image of Google Cloud Next event in San Francisco courtesy Google. Used by permission.

About Supermetrics

With Supermetrics, marketers can combine, analyze and report cross-channel marketing data in Google Data Studio, Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, and various leading BI tools with just a few clicks. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Helsinki, the company has over 400,000 users in over 120 countries. Supermetrics has multiplied its revenues every year and is set to double its staff of 50, as well as open two new offices, by the end of the year. For more information, visit www.supermetrics.com.

For additional information, interviews and product demo, contact:

Johanna Virtanen, Head of Communications

+358 50 340 3039

johanna.virtanen@supermetrics.com

Mikael Thuneberg, Founder & CEO

+358 40 356 3260

mikael.thuneberg@supermetrics.com

SOURCE: Supermetrics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541565/Supermetrics-Leverages-Google-BigQuery-to-Offer-a-Powerful-Marketing-Tool