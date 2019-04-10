sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.04.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2DRBP ISIN: CA9628791027 Ticker-Symbol: SII 
10.04.2019 | 18:28
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2019 First Quarter Results on May 8, 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: WPM) (NYSE: WPM) will release its 2019 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-231-8191

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-647-427-7450

Pass code:

7896205

Live audio webcast:

www.wheatonpm.com

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until May 16, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-855-859-2056

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-849-0833

Pass code:

7896205

Archived audio webcast:

www.wheatonpm.com

Contact:
Patrick Drouin
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Tel: +1-844-288-9878
Email: info@wheatonpm.com
Website: www.wheatonpm.com



© 2019 PR Newswire