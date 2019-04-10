sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
10.04.2019 | 18:28
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 10

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Neil Collins
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
b)LEI
213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares for Child's JISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
837.6819 pence per share616
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



616 ordinary 25p shares


837.6819 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
10 April 2019
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares for Child's SIPP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
837.6868 pence per share580
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



580 ordinary 25p shares


837.6868 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
10 April 2019
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares for Child's JISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
837.6868 pence per share616
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



616 ordinary 25p shares


837.6868 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
10 April 2019
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares for Child's SIPP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
836.36 pence per share580
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



580 ordinary 25p shares


836.36 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
10 April 2019
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC


© 2019 PR Newswire