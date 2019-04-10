The Novi Home & Garden Shows: Get 'Growing' to the Plant Michigan Green Home & Garden Stage at The Novi Home & Garden Show

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / The long winter is over and it's time to turn thoughts to outdoor activities and events. The best place for professional advice on how to turn your lawn into a lush oasis for summer fun and festivities is at The Novi Home & Garden Show, April 12-14, 2019 at Suburban Collection Showplace.

In addition to more than 20,000 square feet of dazzling outdoor displays and innovative designs landscaped areas with patios, outdoor kitchens and water features, visitors to The Novi Home & Garden Show can also listen to professionals from the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) on the Plant Michigan Green Home & Garden Stage.

'Participating in The Novi Home & Garden Show is an event many of our members look forward to every spring,' said Amy Upton, MNLA executive director. 'They appreciate the opportunity to share their passion to help people enjoy natural areas around your home.'

Seminars range from lawn care 101 to landscaping with conifers to creating curb appeal. One timely topic is on pollinators and butterflies, given by Tamara Snow, with Michigan Native Butterfly Farm. For a full listing of topics and times, visit www.novihomeshow.com

'Keeping a lawn and gardens healthy and attractive is an ongoing pursuit for many homeowners,' said Michael Stoskopf, Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan (HBA) CEO and producer of The Novi Home and Garden Show. 'We are glad to have the expertise and knowledge of MNLA members to offer tips and suggestions for enhancing outdoor areas.'

Along with discussions on lawn and outdoor living, The Novi Home & Garden Show has multiple exhibitors selling outdoor lifestyle products including hot tubs, outdoor furniture, sports equipment, accessories available for purchase and hundreds of home improvement booths featuring everything from attic insulation to basement upgrades, shingles to siding, front doors to fences will be at on hand ready to ring in spring.

The Novi Home & Garden Show will be held April 12-14 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Special '$5 after 5' admission Friday and Saturday. At show entrance, sign up for a complimentary one-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens, or other popular magazines. Parking is not included in ticket price.

For more information, advance tickets and coupons visit www.novihomeshow.com. Advance tickets also available online at novihomeshow.com, courtesy of Mosquito One, because standing in line bites.

A special $2 off coupon available at Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores in Metro Detroit. Additional coupon for $1 off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin' locations, area newspapers, Save On publications and Saveon.com, at www.novihomeshow.com and on social media pages.

