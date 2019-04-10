Nu Profile: Royal Holiday Vacation Club Brings Vacationers Huge Discounts on Famous Travel Locations

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Since 1985, the Royal Holiday Vacation Club remains one of the most exceptional travel clubs in the world with over 100,000 active memberships worldwide. Some of the best known resorts and vacation properties in the U.S., Mexico, and the coasts of the Caribbean Islands are offering hospitality and accommodation under the umbrella of the Royal Holiday Vacation Club.

Members have the exclusive privilege to utilize their travel credits that are acceptable at hundreds of retreats and covers the cruise excursions.

The Club excels in bringing huge discounts and access to luxury resorts worldwide. The club members can check out the many retreats and associated resorts in every region. The club members also get exclusive access to club-owned properties that brings more discounts and savings to the vacationers. The Royal Holiday Vacation Club rewards its members throughout the year with exclusive discounts and offers such as huge discounts on cruises during the year.

The company has been a recipient of many prestigious awards since its inception. The accolades and recognition merit the high customer service standards, and industry leadership in hospitality and distinction.

Some of the destinations where the members can find Royal Holiday Vacation Club premium retreats include the sunny beaches of Mexico's as well as some of the best vacation regions of Buenos Aires and Puerto Rico.

Membership Highlights

The club stands tall from other companies as it brings more options to the members, unlike the traditional clubs. For instance, membership allows a person to have a set vacation fee that comes in the documentation at the time of membership signing. This feature is an exclusive attraction that gives the members who continue with their membership a set fee with no concerns about any rise in the fee structure during the membership period.

Prime Destinations and Cruises

The Club's portfolio continues to grow, and the company adds new retreats, cruise plans, and accommodation at luxurious vacation properties. The members get complete lists of these additions, and the prospective clients gain access to the Club's portfolio to check out the retreat and hotel options available to them that come with the membership. New resorts and five-star properties are a regular addition in the ever-growing portfolio of the Royal Holiday Vacation Club.

As of today, Royal Holiday Vacation Club has its resorts in over 200 top-rated travel destination in 52 countries. Some of the most luxurious retreats and vacationing accommodation with full amenities are available in London, Paris, New York, Madrid, and the Bahama Islands. The list of destinations proceeds to grow and come with special discounts for different types of vacation packages for the members of the vacation club.

Awards and Accolades

The Club has been a recipient of some of the most prestigious awards in traveling and hospitality. To date, the club has won more than 20 awards. Some of the top honors are the "H Award" from the Mexico Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health, the TripAdvisor Distinction awarded by the Trip Advisor and the 'Best Hotel,' Golden Apple Accolade from Apple Vacations. Every year the company wins awards and recognition on its excellence of customer services and retreats.

How to Become a Member

If you want to avail the benefits of exclusive Royal Holiday Vacation Club membership, you can view the club's website, https://www.royal-holiday.com/en. The online site offers all details on the association and exclusive discounts and destinations where you can avail the travel packages by becoming a member of the club.

Royal Holiday Vacation Club

(81) 5980-1140

SOURCE: Royal Holiday Vacation Club

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541584/Royal-Holiday-Vacation-Club-Brings-Vacationers-Huge-Discounts-on-Famous-Travel-Locations