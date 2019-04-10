FAN EXPO Dallas: Let's Get Digital! FAN EXPO DALLAS Hosting Hot Social Media Stars at The Digicon Experience May 3-5, 2019

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / This year's mega-hit weekend at FAN EXPO DALLAS, from May 3-5, 2019 at the Dallas Convention Center, just got more mega. Fans attending the largest comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Texas are going to be treated to the chance to meet some of the most talented social media influencers and content creators from the world of YouTube, at The Digicon Experience, a new programming track at the show and a celebration of all things creative.

Digicon at FAN EXPO Dallas will host interactive experiences that honor the craft and diversity of online video and content creators throughout the weekend. Panels, meet & greets, VIP experiences and specialty merchandise will available at the creator's booths.

Announced Digicon Guests include:

Inanna Sarkis, Actress & Content Creator, is most notable for her YouTube videos on her channel that has over 3 million subscribers. Sarkis is also in Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, as Gabriella.

Rebecca Zamolo, is a Content Creator and entrepreneur with a growing social media presence of over 17 million followers. She is married to her husband Matt Slays and they share a vlog channel together.

Mia Stammer, Digital Content Creator, is currently getting over 4.5 million views a month on her YouTube channel and her over half a million followers on her Instagram account. Mia is one of the prominent gurus who is vastly growing and compelling through the beauty and fashion space discovering new viewers through on-going fashion and beauty trends.

Jenn "jennxpenn" McAllister is an actress, author, and YouTuber where she has over 3 million subscribers and more than 260 million views. She played Abby in Bad Night and Andie Fixler in the YouTube Red web series Foursome.

Jay Versace, Comedian & Online Personality, racked up more than 2 billion views on Vine before its untimely death. He is beloved online (and by stars like Erykah Badu) for his hilarious videos, which incorporate celebrity impressions and elastic facial expressions and dancing and wigs.

Matt Steffanina, is a world-renowned dancer, choreographer and creator. A TV personality and dance celebrity, he has worked with A-listers such as Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, Kevin Hart, and Antonio Brown and has also appeared on The Ellen Show, So You Think You Can Dance, The Tonight Show, as well as winning Season 28 of The Amazing Race on CBS.

Music & Social Media Star, Jordyn Jones, is making her mark across all platforms as a dancer, singer, actress, and model, Jordyn is a social media force with over one million followers on Instagram and over 50 million views on YouTube. Her music videos showcase her spunky spirit and groundbreaking dance moves.

Tessa Brooks is a multi-faceted dancer, actress and model who has amassed over 3.6 million subscribers on her self-titled YouTube channel. She has performed with The Pulse on Tour and been a member of the immaBEAST dance crew. She also appeared on the web series Boss Cheer in 2018.

JC Caylen, Digital Content Creator and self-described as "the better half of KnJ" is a popular YouTube personality from San Antonio, Texas. Over his eight years on YouTube, Caylen has amassed over 2.9 million subscribers on his personal YouTube channel and 3.1 million subscribers on his channel KianandJc with close friend Kian Lawley, as well as over 450 million views on his videos.

About DIGICON activities:

PANELS / Q&A:

Do you dream of becoming a Youtuber? Want to know how to grow your channel? Or do you simply fancy finding out what your favorite creator eats for breakfast. This is your chance to ask those questions and more with fun, interactive panels hosted by our featured creators.

MEET & GREETS:

Time to grab that camera, cuz it's selfie time! Purchase a Digicon Upgrade ticket that includes some awesome perks including your chance to get up close and personal with your favorite creator during one of the many sessions scheduled throughout the weekend.

VIP EXPERIENCES:

From dance tutorials to make up masterclasses these VIP experiences are designed for the true fan- Look out for these VIP packages and more available on the Special Events page and be sure to snag them quick because they will sell out!

MERCHANDISE:

Grab the latest and greatest merch from our featured creators all weekend long! Look out for the merch booths in the Digicon area on the show floor.

TICKETS AND UPGRADES:

The Digicon Experience is included in the price of admission to FAN EXPO Dallas. Want to take it to the next level? Digicon Upgrade ticket(s) get you a meet & greet with a creator or creators of your choice, premium seating to your chosen creator panel hosted on the Digicon Main Stage, and an exclusive Digicon collectible badge! The awesome doesn't stop there! VIP Experience packages to get up close and personal with your idols will also be available..

FAN EXPO DALLAS runs Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, at the Dallas Convention Center (Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center) located at 650 S. Griffin St. Tickets are priced from $25-$129. Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.com.

FAN EXPO HQ is one of the largest entertainment convention groups in in the world. Collectively, it hosts more than 500,000 fans annually at FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Vancouver, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo and Dallas Fan Days.

