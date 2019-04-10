Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2019) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce approval from Chile's Environmental Evaluation Service (Servicio de Evaluacion Ambiental - "SEA") in connection with the drill work carried out on the Company's Vizcachitas project during 2015-2017 (the "Drilling Campaign").

All members of the Regional Environmental Committee (Comision de Evaluacion Ambiental), unanimously moved to grant environmental approval for the Drilling Campaign.

On April 25, 2017, Chile's Superintendency of Environmental Affairs (Superintendencia del Medio Ambiente - "SMA") filed a notice of violation arguing that Compañia Minera Vizcachitas Holding ("CMVH") - the wholly-owned subsidiary of Los Andes that owns the Vizcachitas project - required an environmental approval for the Drilling Campaign prior to its execution. While the Company strongly disagreed with the SMA's filing and viewed the motion as a regulatory change of criteria, the Company directed CMVH to negotiate an agreement whereby, without admitting to any infringement, it agreed to file a plan for environmental permits and other specific environmental measures. This plan was approved by the SMA on December 27, 2017 and CMVH prepared and filed a Declaration of Environmental Impact on June 4, 2018.

More than a dozen governmental agencies then conducted a review of and provided comments on the environmental approval package. CMVH provided the studies and reports that addressed each of the observations raised by these agencies (including Agriculture, Health, Environmental Affairs and Water Management, among others), evidencing compliance with Chilean environmental regulations. This process culminated with the recent receipt of unanimous approval from all the members of the Regional Environmental Committee.

Antony Amberg, President & CEO of Los Andes, commented: "The environmental review process we have successfully completed has been an opportunity to confirm to all regulatory agencies that the Vizcachitas project has diligently conducted its operations, with special care being given to environmental and social matters. The regulators' unanimous approval is a substantial endorsement for the project going forward."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced stage copper deposits in Latin America. The Company owns 100% of the Vizcachitas project in Chile, the largest copper deposit in the Americas not controlled by the majors. Vizcachitas is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 120 km north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

