Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V: SKE, OTCQX: SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed its private placement of common shares of the Company (the "Offering") announced on April 2, 2019 , subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company issued 5,194,805 common shares at a price of C$0.385 per common share for gross proceeds of C$2,000,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund advancement of the Company's Eskay Creek Project and for working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring August 11, 2019. A total of C$65,975 was paid in finders' fees.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip and Eskay Creek mines, both optioned from Barrick. In addition, the Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CONTACT:

Walt Coles Jr., President & CEO

or Kelly Earle, Vice President Communications

Email: kearle@skeenaresources.com

Tel: (604) 684-8725

