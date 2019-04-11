ALICORP S.A.A.: Alicorp Priced S/ 1,640,000,000.00 Global Pen Bonds in the International Market

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Alicorp S.A.A. ("the Company" or "Alicorp") (Lima Stock Exchange: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1) a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company, has priced Global PEN bonds in the international market for S/ 1,640,000,000.00 (One thousand six hundred forty million soles).

The aforementioned bonds have a coupon of 6.875%, and are due in 2027, with three equal annual amortizing payments in 2025, 2026 and 2027. The Company expects to use the net proceeds to repay the bridge loan undertaken to finance the acquisition of Intradevco.

***

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), any U.S. state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction (except Peru). The securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. persons, except (a) to qualified institutional buyers (qualified institutional buyers, or "QIBs") within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act ("Rule 144A"), in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 144A, and (b) outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"). The securities will be registered with the Peruvian Superintendency of Capital Markets (Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores, or the "SMV"). In Peru, this offering will be considered a public offering directed exclusively to "institutional investors" (as such term is defined under SMV Resolution No. 021-2013-SMV-01, as amended).

This press release is neither an offer nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Alicorp in any transaction. Any offer to purchase the securities of Alicorp referenced above will be made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in a separate offering document and no offer, solicitation or sale of any securities will be made in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Alicorp

Alicorp is a leading CPG and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to over 30 countries. The Company focuses on four core businesses: (1) Consumer packaging goods (food, personal and home care) in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and other countries, (2) B2B products (industrial oleaginous, industrial farinaceous and food service products), (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp balanced feed), and (4) Crushing (soy and sunflower beans).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations Team

E-mail: investorrelations@alicorp.com.pe

SOURCE: ALICORP S.A.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541625/Alicorp-Priced-S-164000000000-Global-Pen-Bonds-in-the-International-Market