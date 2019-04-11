Evotec AG: Evotec And Indivumed Announce Strategic Drug Discovery Collaboration On Precision Medicine For Colorectal Cancer

The collaboration leverages Indivumed's true multi-omics cancer database "IndivuType" and Evotec's drug discovery platforms to identify new therapeutics for colorectal cancer

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and Indivumed GmbH announced today that they have entered into a research collaboration to discover and develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer ("CRC"). The collaboration, which runs for an initial term of two years, will combine Evotec's proprietary bioinformatics analysis platform "PanHunter" as well as its small molecule and antibody discovery platforms with the CRC cohort of Indivumed's true multi-omics cancer database "IndivuType". The goal of this precision medicine collaboration is to deliver highly effective and durable treatments with clear strategies for CRC patient stratification.

Indivumed's commitment to generating high quality and extensive cancer patient data is synergistic to Evotec's expertise in analysing multi-omics data and developing novel platforms to aid the discovery of first-in-class clearly differentiated small molecule and antibody therapeutics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec has made an undisclosed upfront payment to Indivumed for access to the CRC patient cohort of the IndivuType database. Both parties will jointly invest in data analysis, target identification, validation, and drug discovery. Evotec will be responsible for subsequent partnering of the programmes and/or the platform.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said: "Evotec is very pleased to partner with Indivumed, who is truly dedicated to developing precision medicine in oncology by generating the most comprehensive multi-omics patient database in oncology that is differentiated from previous datasets due to the higher patient numbers and the application of rigorous quality standards. The access to IndivuType will allow us to identify targets that are matched to CRC subpopulations which have been categorised due to molecular phenotypes and are thus expected to deliver more effective and durable drugs".

Prof. Dr Hartmut Juhl, Chief Executive Officer of Indivumed, said: "IndivuType is the only true multi-omics database available in the world, enabling break-through insights that lead to new cancer solutions. Our partnership with Evotec fits well with realising our vision of using the multi-omics data within IndivuType to generate new precision medicine therapeutics. We are excited about the prospect of identifying novel drug targets and biomarkers that will help advance and transform CRC patient care. Our team will be attending ASCO where clinicians and researchers will have the opportunity to explore more about IndivuType".

About Colorectal Cancer ("CRC")

Colorectal cancer, a cancer that starts in the colon or rectum is the third most common malignancy and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Rapid increases in both CRC incidence and mortality are now observed in Eastern Europe, Asia, and South America. In contrast, CRC incidence and mortality rates have been stabilising or declining in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and several Western European countries. The reasons for decreasing trends in CRC mortality are knowledge of risk factors, early detection and prevention, and improvements in perioperative care. Since the five-year overall survival for patients with metastatic CRC is poor (14%), there yet remains a strong need to develop new therapeutics for this disease.

About IndivuType

IndivuType, the world's first true multi-omics database for individualised cancer therapy uses the highest quality cancer biospecimens that ultimately produces highest quality data to enable novel discoveries in cancer biology in the post-genomics era. Indivumed is deeply committed to the quality of the IndivuType ecosystem along every step of the process, starting with stringent SOP-driven sample collection procedures combined with thorough validation of clinical information and data integrity. IndivuType's powerful database can forge a path to accelerate clinical trials, enable robust protocol design, and generate insights for precision oncology treatment and improved patient outcomes.

ABOUT INDIVUMED GMBH

Indivumed, a global oncology research company based in Hamburg, Germany, has established the world's leading multi-omics cancer database and biobank. Our proprietary sample collection processes and technology help preserve the integrity of RNA, DNA, and proteins as they existed in the human body. IndivuType, our cancer database, contains vast amounts of genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, phospho-proteomics and immuno-phenotype imaging information together with clinical and outcome data, making it a unique resource for cancer research in the post-genomics era. Coupled with cutting-edge data analytics, the cancer database can provide deep insights into the underlying mechanisms of a patient's cancer, addressing important needs in translational research and molecular diagnostics to ultimately deliver personalised cancer healthcare. www.indivumed.com

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,600 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information, please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @ Evotec.

