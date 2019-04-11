Stockholm, April 11, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Karnov Group AB (short name: KAR), a mid cap company within the consumer services sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Karnov Group ("Karnov") is the 16th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Karnov is a leading provider of information services and products in the areas of legal, tax and accounting and environmental, health and safety in Denmark and Sweden. Karnov's vision and mission is to become an indispensable partner for all legal, tax and accounting professionals in Denmark and Sweden and enable its users to make better decisions - faster. With a very high share of subscription-based online services, Karnov provides mission-critical information to more than 60,000 users across law and accounting firms, corporates and public sector entities, including courts, public authorities, municipalities and universities. Karnov was founded in 1924 and employs more than 240 people at its offices in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Malmö. "As part of the investor roadshow we have been to all major European financial centers as well as to New York, and we are pleased to have such a strong investor base to support our start as a public company," said Flemming Breinholt, CEO of Karnov Group. "Now I'm looking forward to seize the possibilities that a listed environment entails to continue developing the Karnov Group, and deliver on the faith placed in us by our customers and shareholders." "We are excited to welcome Karnov to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where it will make a strong addition to our consumer services sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Karnov operates in an exciting and promising field, and we look forward to stand by the team on its continued journey in the public market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------------