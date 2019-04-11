Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has successfully started up the 30% capacity extension of its photocure advanced liquid resin production plant in Nansha, located south of Canton, China. Inaugurated today, this new production line will help to meet the strong demand in Asia in the electronics, 3D printing, adhesives and inkjet printing markets. This investment supports Sartomer's strategy to develop cutting-edge solutions for advanced and sustainable curing technologies.

The new line will produce state-of-the-art UV, LED and EB (electron beam) liquid resins, which provide high efficiency and performance benefits to photocuring systems dedicated to high-end applications such as electronics where they are used in the production and design of printed circuits, as well as smartphone, tablet and television screens. The line will also manufacture Sartomer's ever-expanding portfolio of unique N3xtDimension resins for 3D-printed products.

"This investment strengthens our commitment to providing the most advanced photocure resin solutions with innovative properties, as well as services, to our customers around the world and giving them a leading competitive edge in their respective markets," said Christophe André, Executive Vice President, Advanced Materials for Arkema. "We thank our internal teams and our partners who helped us to start up this new production line on schedule. We also thank our customers for their ongoing trust and support over the years by using Sartomer's products."

With production sites and R&D facilities in Europe, Asia and the United States, Sartomer, a world leader in specialty photocure resins, is positioned as a unique partner close to its customers with a strong local presence, high-quality technical support for tailor-made developments, as well as responsive local logistics services.

Environmentally friendly and complying with global standards on volatile organic compound (VOC) low emissions, these advanced solvent-free specialty liquid resins are part of Arkema's strategy to develop and offer sustainable solutions contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

