Invitation to Stora Enso's Press Conference and Webcast on 25 April 2019

HELSINKI, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-March 2019 on Thursday 25 April 2019 at approximately 09.30 Finnish time (08.30 CEST). The following events will take place later that day:

1) Press conference in Helsinki at 11.00 EEST

The webcast and press conference for media will take place at 11.00 EEST (10.00 CEST, 09.00 UK time, 04.00 EDT) at Stora Enso's Head Office, Kanavaranta 1, Helsinki. The event will be held in English and it will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and EVP, Communications Ulrika Lilja. The webcast may be accessed at

https://storaenso.videosync.fi/2019-q1

2) Webcast and conference call for analysts and investors at 15.00 EEST

The webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 15.00 EEST (14.00 CEST, 13.00 UK time, 08.00 EDT). It will be hosted by CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/h9z3yw5c.

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

The links to the webcasts are also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors.

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

Live event at 15.00 EEST





UK +44 (0)2071 928 000 Finland +358 (0)9 4245 0806 Sweden +46 (0)8 5069 2180 USA +1 631 510 7495 Confirmation Code: 7742658 Replay Dial-In #:

UK +44 (0)3333 009 785 Access Code: 7742658

The conference call replay will be available until Friday 3 May. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.



Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Hanne Karrinaho

Head of Financial Communications

tel. +358-40-766-9452



Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

