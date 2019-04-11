Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish January-March 2019 results on April 26, 2019

Kemira Oyj

Press Release

April 11, 2019 at 10.00 am (CET+1)

Invitation: Kemira to publish January-March 2019 results on April 26, 2019

Kemira Oyj will publish its January-March 2019 results on Friday, April 26, 2019 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).

Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 10.30 am (8.30 am UK time) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2, 2nd Floor, Helsinki. During the conference, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com/investors (https://www.kemira.com/company/investors/).

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.

You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:

FI +358 9 8171 0310

SE +46 8 5664 2651

UK +44 333 300 08 04

US +1 631 913 14 22

Conference id: 77236042#

For more information, please contact

Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 552 8907

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com/)

