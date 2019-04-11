DNA Oyj: DNA's Interim Report January-March 2019 - invitation to news conferences

DNA PLC INVESTOR NEWS, 11 APRIL 2019, 10:00 am (EEST)

DNA will publish its Interim Report January-March 2019 on Thursday 25 April 2019 at about 8:30 am EEST / 7:30 am CEST, 6:30 am BST. The stock exchange release and the result report in Finnish and English will be available on DNA's website at www.dna.fi/investors . DNA arranges two news conferences on the result publication day. Results will be presented by CEO Jukka Leinonen and CFO Timo Karppinen.

News conference in Finnish for media and analysts at 10:00 am EEST

The event will take place at DNA House, Läkkisepäntie 21, Helsinki. Registration for the event is requested by email to communications@dna.fi . The news conference can also be participated through a live webcast on: https://dna.videosync.fi/2019-q1-osavuosikatsaus .

Conference call for analysts and investors at 1:00 pm EEST, 12 (noon) CEST, 11:00 am BST

The audience is welcome to participate and ask questions through a conference call by dialing in a couple of minutes before the scheduled time;

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

Participant Passcode: 6650 2654#

Conference call can be also participated, and questions asked by live audiocast on: https://dna.videosync.fi/2019-q1-audiocast/register .

The presentation materials and links to the webcast and audiocast will be available on DNA's website before the event: www.dna.fi/investors . Recordings of both news conferences and the transcript of the conference call will be available later on the same webpage.

Further enquiries:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. Our mission is to provide products and services that make our private and corporate customers' lives simple. As a telecommunications operator, DNA plays an important role in society by providing important communication connections and by enabling digital development. DNA was ranked as Finland's best place to work in 2019 in the Great Place to Work survey's large companies category. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and our operating profit EUR 139 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.