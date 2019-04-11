Outbrain, the world's leading discovery and native advertising platform, announced today it received its certification from The Joint Industry Committee for Web Standards (JICWEBS) for brand safety.

JICWEBS is an independent UK organization that sets best practice and standards for trusted online ad trading.

Outbrain was independently verified by ABC who performed the audit to ensure Outbrain's processes met JICWEBS Good Practice Principles to mitigate the risk of ad misplacement. Outbrain proudly joins the list with the likes of The Guardian, The Telegraph and YouTube.

"In order to reduce the risk of ad misplacement the entire digital ad ecosystem needs to adhere to standards and practices that guarantee trust and transparency," said Founder and co-CEO of Outbrain, Yaron Galai. "Our JICWEBS certification shows that we are doing just that," added Galai.

The basis of certification is compliance with DTSG Good Practice Principles, which were created by a cross-industry body.

"Brand safety has always been top of mind at Outbrain. We are pleased to support JICWEBS and view this accreditation as proof of how serious we are in providing trust and transparency to our partners," said Stephanie Himoff, Outbrain's Vice President of Global Publishers and Platforms.

