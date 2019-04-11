The 3PL will strengthen its European IT team to drive further development of innovative technologies and provide technology support across markets.

C.H. Robinson announced its plans to recruit over one hundred IT professionals by the end of 2020, to continue to enhance its industry-leading technology and global solutions, and to provide better support to customers and carriers across Europe and other global markets. New talent will join the technology team in Warsaw, Poland.

"We are investing in our technology as we look to accelerate the pace of innovation and technology deployment," said Jeroen Eijsink, president of C.H. Robinson Europe. Eijsink adds, "We have a diverse portfolio of customers, and our customer strategy is to ensure our technology solutions bring value to them and serve their needs."

Due to C.H. Robinson's experience and scale, the company leverages data to deliver an information advantage to customers and carriers that results in better outcomes. C.H. Robinson IT experts are continuously enhancing their technology solutions, including Navisphere a single instance, global, multi-modal transportation management system (TMS). Their proprietary platform, including products such as Navisphere Vision, Navisphere Carrier, and Navisphere Driver, provides real-time insights and visibility, and drives process efficiency and improvement.

"We are eager to expand our IT and software development departments in Warsaw, Poland," said Mike Neill, Chief Technology Officer for C.H. Robinson. "The growth of our technology team is further proof of our dedicated investment in this critically important part of our business moving forward, and our commitment to innovate and provide best-in-class technology solutions and service."

C.H. Robinson was recently honored by Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2019, in Poland, and the new hires will reinforce C.H. Robinson's existing technology teams across Europe. Key IT positions that are a part of this talent acquisition campaign include roles such as software engineer, IT business analyst, database administrator, application systems engineer, IT manager, and quality assurance analyst. To learn more about C.H. Robinson job openings visit: https://jobs.chrobinson.com/

