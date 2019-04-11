PremFina Announces Martyn Holman to Join Its Advisory Board

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the "Company"), the first venture-backed premium finance company to offer a proprietary software as a white-label service in the U.K. is pleased to announce the addition of leading insurance industry expert and Chairman of The National Salvage Association Martyn Holman to its advisory board ("Advisory Board").

Holman is the non-executive Director of Insurance software company Open GI and the telematics driving club for cheaper auto insurance, Smart Driver Insurance. He has held many senior executive positions at both insurance brokers and insurers during his more than 40 years in the insurance industry, including Group Commercial Director at insurance company Markerstudy Group and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at broker Brightside Group Ltd. Prior to that, he was a director at Marsh Ltd, which is the largest insurance broker in the U.K. today.

"Having got to know PremFina and Bundeep over the past year, I'm delighted to have been asked to become a part of their advisory board," said Holman. "I very much look forward to working with the company and hopefully assisting in its continued development."

"Martyn brings incredible knowledge and experience to the board, providing immediate impact on PremFina," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of PremFina. "As we bring on new advisors, it sends a signal of our commitment to provide the best software and product possible with guidance from the brightest minds and best talent in the industry."

The purpose of the Advisory Board is to further PremFina's mission to use technology to improve insurance and provide brokers with the tools they need to take ownership of their offering. It is comprised of business leaders from diverse industries, each providing their unique perspective on the Company and how it can be improved upon and increasingly adopted to fit our brokers' needs.

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

