Iain Jacob Joins Cogora as Chair

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogora, the media and marketing services group, has today announced that Iain Jacob, the former CEO of media communications group Publicis Media EMEA, is to join Cogora as Chair with immediate effect. Iain has also made an investment in Cogora.

With a career spanning 30 years, Iain brings to the team extensive experience in media and advertising agencies, ranging from co-founding a media services agency, CEO leadership at a domestic and international level and Board level advisory work.

During his previous tenure at Publicis Media, Iain launched Publicis Media across the EMEA region, helping to grow a distinctive agency brand-led organisation at scale. Today Iain runs a portfolio of roles spanning fast growing digital, technology and media businesses. His various roles in fostering and building businesses, specifically in digital and data-driven company transformation, will be an invaluable asset in shaping the future of Cogora.

John Pettifor, Chief Executive Officer of Cogora, commented: "We are thrilled to have Iain Jacob join the Cogora Board. I have no doubt that Cogora will greatly benefit from his extensive knowledge and leadership experience at both a domestic and international level, presenting new opportunities to drive business growth."

Iain Jacob added "John has built a very smart team that he has led to transform Cogora into a proven and future facing business. It's combination of publisher, agency and consultancy skill sets mean that it is uniquely positioned to serve both healthcare professionals and healthcare brand businesses. I am very pleased to be working with this team of leaders and innovators."

For over 25 years Cogora has produced inspirational and incisive content through its market-leading portfolio of media brands, engaging over 220,000 healthcare professionals. Cogora collects data and insight through these brands, giving it a deep understanding of what its audiences want. Its in-house agency team then combines these resources to create innovative, flexible marketing strategies and solutions that deliver predictable outcomes.