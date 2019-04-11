Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-04-11 10:00 CEST -- Pursuant to Instinet Germany GmbH application and the Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn has made the decision to approve Instinet Germany GmbH as a member of Nasdaq Tallinn as of April 12, 2019. Instinet Germany GmbH will trade on Regulated and First North equities markets under trading code IEGG. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.