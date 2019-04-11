Royal Philips: Philips and Vietnamese Hong Duc General Hospital sign multi-year strategic partnership agreement

11 April 2019

Philips to provide turnkey hospital solution to newly-built Hong Duc General Hospital II, including the latest medical imaging and healthcare IT solutions as well as design, consulting and financing services

Starting in early 2020, Hong Duc General Hospital II will provide a full range of general healthcare services to serve the growing healthcare needs of Ho Chi Minh City

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Hong Duc General Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam today announced a seven-year partnership agreement covering a comprehensive turnkey solution for high quality general healthcare services. Philips will provide the newly-built Hong Duc General Hospital II with the latest medical imaging, patient monitoring and healthcare IT solutions. In addition, Philips will deliver comprehensive training programs to strengthen the hospital's clinical capabilities and design services to optimize workflows and enhance the patient/staff experience, with the aim of delivering better clinical outcomes.

Hong Duc General Hospital is one of the most trusted healthcare providers in Ho Chi Minh City, with hundreds of thousands of admissions annually. Scheduled to open in early 2020 to cope with increasing patient demands, the newly-built Hong Duc General Hospital II will provide high quality general healthcare services, especially focused on cardiology, oncology, orthopedics and pediatrics.

Minimally-invasive heart valve replacement

The hospital's hybrid operating room will be equipped with Philips' advanced Azurion image-guided therapy platform for both routine and complex interventional procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) and spine surgery. The hospital will also be provided with connected patient monitoring and integrated analytics solutions from Philips, enabling the continuous monitoring of patients wherever they are in the system - from the ambulance and functional examination departments to the ICU and general wards - providing a comprehensive solution during the entire treatment and recovery process.



"As a leading health technology company, Philips provides meaningful innovations in collaboration with medical partners to deliver value-based healthcare," said Hugo Luik, General Manager, Philips Vietnam. "By providing advanced, well-maintained medical technology and solutions, Philips aims to improve health outcomes for people in Vietnam, enhancing the patient experience, improving staff satisfaction, reducing stress among care providers, and lowering the cost of care."

"Hong Duc General Hospital's objective has always been to provide patients with the best quality of healthcare, with the support of the most advanced medical technology," said Huynh Thi Kim Loan, President of Hong Duc General Hospital. "Our partnership with Philips is aimed at building Hong Duc General Hospital II as a 'smart hospital', where our experts and doctors are more confident to make clinical decisions supported by Philips' latest health technologies. Patients can be assured that the most advanced quality of healthcare is delivered at Hong Duc General Hospital."



Other solutions provided to the hospital by Philips include Philips' Digital Ingenia 3.0T MRI with High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (MR-HIFU), and advanced CT technology with high resolution and low-dose scanning. The MR-HIFU solution at Hong Duc General Hospital II will provide a non-invasive alternative to the traditional surgical treatment of uterine fibroids and enable non-invasive palliative pain treatment for bone metastases.

About Hong Duc General Hospital

Established in September 2000, Hong Duc General Hospital is one of the most trusted healthcare providers in Ho Chi Minh City with hundreds of thousands of admissions annually. It has more than 5,000 inpatients and performs 2,000 laparoscopies per year. The hospital has gained many achievements in terms of patient outcome, investment in advanced healthcare equipment, and lower costs. The establishment of Hong Duc II and III Hospital aims at meeting social demands in healthcare service. For more information, please visit www.hongduchospital.vn



