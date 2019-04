Photocure is a commercial-stage Norwegian specialty pharmaceutical company that currently markets Hexvix/Cysview for diagnosing and managing bladder cancer. The company recently announced Q418 results, including 27% revenue growth globally and 81% growth in the US, making it the largest and fastest growing region for the company. This growth has been driven by the approval and launch of Hexvix/Cysview in the surveillance setting and improved reimbursement.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...