GSMA Announces Digital Leaders Programme; First Speakers; INSEAD Masterclass Programme; New Exhibitors and Partners

The GSMA today announced the newly introduced Digital Leaders Programme, the first event speakers, Masterclass Programme and new exhibitors and partners for MWC Shanghai 2019, taking place 26 28 June 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). MWC Shanghai 2019 is set to attract more than 60,000 professionals and 550 leading companies from over 110 countries and territories across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent sectors.

GSMA Launches Digital Leaders Programme

The new Digital Leaders Programme is a C-Level programme that will bring business leaders from across the broader mobile ecosystem and vertical industries to tackle common challenges in the new digital era, and to advocate the best way to deliver future services to consumers. The Digital Leaders Programme will be launched on 11 April at the Formula 1 Shanghai International Circuit, senior executives from CITIC Telecom, Foxconn, HTC, Huawei, Jones Lang Lasalle China, McKinsey Digital in China, Nokia Bell, Qualcomm, Shanghai Mobile and ZTE, among others are confirmed to attend the launch event. In addition, a series of CEO activities including close-door roundtables, keynote presentations and networking will be held on 26 June, the first day of MWC19 Shanghai. More information about the programme, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/digital-leaders-programme/.

"To deliver the full potential of Intelligent Connectivity and to navigate the ever changing technology landscape, we need new digital leaders from all industries to help shape our vision of the future and to provide direction," said John Hoffman CEO GSMA Ltd. "At MWC19 Shanghai, the GSMA is committed to convening influential global executives through Digital Leaders Programme where we will work together to make a positive impact on the digital future by reaching millions of people across the world with life-enhancing services."

Global Leaders and CEOs Headline MWC19 Shanghai Conference Programme

The MWC19 Shanghai conference programme is held over three days in Hall N5 of the SNIEC with global leaders and CEO speakers from more than 20 countries and regions. Topics include 5G, artificial intelligence, banking and telecoms convergence, blockchain, data trust and security, global devices, future mobility and smart cities, among others.

Returning for a second year, The Leaders Stage programme will look into wide-ranging trends that are shaping the mobile future and impacting citizens' everyday lives, including digital business, humanitarian innovation, retail, tourism and travel.

Confirmed keynote speakers:

Hooi Ling Tan, Co-Founder, Grab Group

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Ken Hu, Deputy Chairman, Huawei

Greg Wyler, Chairman, OneWeb

Sigve Brekke, President CEO, Telenor Group

Xu Ziyang, CEO, ZTE

CEOs at the Conference Summits and Leaders Stage:

Gilad Garon, CEO, ASOCS

Thu Nguyen, CEO Co-Founder, Christina's

Suresh Sidhu, CEO, edotco

Francesco Lentini, Founder and CEO, Eloisa Technologies

George Palamarizis, CEO, Erga Plus

Nyein Chan Soe Win, CEO, Get

Suren Pinto, CEO, Global Wavenet

Lex Greensill, CEO, Greensill Capital

Daehoon Kim, CEO, Iritech

Aakash Ganju, CEO, Saathealth

Glenn Lurie, CEO, Synchronoss

Ling Wu, Founder and CEO, TBCASoft, Carrier Blockchain Study Group

Enshen Huang, Founder and CEO, Xeniro

Charles Miller, CEO, Ubiquitilink

Other senior leaders from prominent companies will discuss key trends in the conference programme, including ABI Research, Blackmouth Games, China Mastercard, China Telecom, Cisco, Deloitte, DOCOMO, Ericsson, Forkast, Google, Intel, Klook, McAfee, NewH3C, Niometrics, Sterlite, Strelka, Syniverse, Turk Telekom, Vodafone, Xaxis, among others. For more information on the Conference Programme at MWC19 Shanghai, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/

INSEAD Provides Masterclass Programme for Business Leaders at MWC19 Shanghai

GSMA is partnering with INSEAD, one of the world's leading graduate business schools with campuses in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, to provide the first Masterclass Programme at MWC19 Shanghai. Professor Thomas Mannarelli who specialises in innovation and leadership in organizations will be the instructor for this one-day programme. The Masterclass Programme is designed for middle to senior executives with responsibility to lead and implement changes in the organisations. Professor Mannarelli will guide the attendees through the challenges and opportunities they will face in the era of Intelligent Connectivity. Participants will gain a clear set of tools to create an action plan that they can execute in the workplace. For more information and application to the Masterclass Programme, please visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/learning/

Exhibition Showcases Mobile Innovation

MWC Shanghai will once again showcase innovations from the mobile industry, as well as adjacent industries. New confirmed companies including Giesecke+Devrient, IDEMIA, Imagination Technologies, Oppo, Spirent, Viavi Solutions and vivo representing devices, security, identity, testing and optical technologies. For more information on the 2019 exhibitor list, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/exhibitors/

New to MWC19 Shanghai, the Future Mobility Zone will demonstrate smarter, cleaner and safer intelligent vehicles and cities. Companies showcasing in the zone include Helix Technologies, Imagination Technologies and UROS, alongside Guangzhou Global International Exhibition (GIE) one of the leading international organisers in the automotive industry which will jointly present the development of the future mobility ecosystem with a number of intelligent connected automotive enterprise partners, including Baijieteng Technology, DeePhi, MapKing International, STARCART Technology, among others.

The crowning technology showcase, the GSMA's Innovation City, will put a spotlight on how Intelligent Connectivity, the combination of 5G, IoT, AI and big data, is impacting and improving the lives of people and enterprises around the world. Visitors will experience technology from partners including BICS, Huawei, MyFC and Shanghai Ratta Electronic Technologies, among others. For more information, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/gsma-innovation-city/

The International Smart City Expo Shanghai Pudong will be co-located with MWC Shanghai for the fourth consecutive year. The International Smart City Expo will examine the creation and development of smart cities, with a focus on mobile technologies, Internet of Things, smart home, smart buildings and smart education and the benefits of these technologies for Shanghai citizens. For more information on International Smart City Expo, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/smart-city-expo/

Register and Get Involved at MWC19 Shanghai

Registration to attend MWC19 Shanghai is now open, for information on registration and pass types, please visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/attend/register/

For more information on MWC19 Shanghai, including how to attend, exhibit, partner or sponsor, visit www.mwcshanghai.com. Follow developments and updates on MWC19 Shanghai through our social media channels follow us on Twitter at @GSMA and use MWC19, get regular updates through our LinkedIn Showcase Page at www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwcshanghai/, and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. In China, you can follow us on Sina Weibo http://weibo.com/mwcshanghai or search "GSMA_MWCS" in WeChat.

