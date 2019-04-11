Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities within the $54.5bn Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by (Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle to Pedestrian (V2P) / DSRC Equipped Smartphones, Vehicle to Home (V2H), In Vehicle (IN-V), (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered)), by Service Provider (OEM, Aftermarket, Telematics, Connectivity), Road Side Units (RSU), Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) (OEM, Aftermarket) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies With Car-to-X, Connected Cars, Autonomous Self-Driving Cars, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Sensors & Telematics Technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT)

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global automotive V2X communications market. Vehicle to everything (V2X) communications incorporates connected car technologies (In-Vehicle) but also vehicle to vehicle (V2V), vehicle to infrastructure (V2I), vehicle to home (V2H) and vehicle to pedestrian (V2P) communications. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $54.5bn in 2019.

Now: Keysight Technologies, Nordsys Combine V2X/C-V2X Testing Solutions. This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this should impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

Report scope

Quantitative Market Analysis

Global Automotive V2X Communications Forecasts From 2019-2029 (Units & $bn)

Regional Automotive V2X Communications Forecasts From 2019-2029 (Units & $bn)

North America V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

US V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

Latin America V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

Brazil V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

EMEA V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

UK & Ireland V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

Germany V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

France V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

Russia V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

Italy V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

APAC V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

China V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

Japan V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

India V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

Others V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029

Regional Automotive V2V Communications Forecasts From 2019-2029 (Units)

• North America V2V Communications Forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America V2V Communications Forecast 2019-2029

• EMEA V2V Communications Forecast 2019-2029

• APAC V2V Communications Forecast 2019-2029

Automotive V2X Subsegment Forecasts By Type From 2019-2029 (Units)

• Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)

• DSRC V2V Modules Revenue Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

• OEM V2V DSRC Modules Forecast 2019-2029

• Aftermarket V2V DSRC Modules Forecast 2019-2029

Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)

Vehicle To Home (V2H) Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)

In Vehicle (IN-V), Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)

In Vehicle (IN-V) Revenue Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)

• Embedded Forecast 2019-2029

• Integrated Forecast 2019-2029

• Tethered Forecast 2019-2029



In Vehicle (IN-V) Revenue Forecast By Service Provider From 2019-2029 ($m)

• OEM Forecast 2019-2029

• Aftermarket Forecast 2019-2029

• Telematics Forecast 2019-2029

• Connectivity Forecast 2019-2029

DSRC Installation Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)

Road Side Units (RSU) Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)

Vehicle to Pedestrian (V2P) / DSRC Equipped Smartphones Forecast 2019-2029 $m)

Smartphone Shipments Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)

Regional Passenger Car Sales Forecast 2019-2029

• EU Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia / Turkey & Other Europe Forecast 2019-2029

• America Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia / Oceania / Middle East Forecast 2019-2029

• Africa Forecast 2019-2029

Qualitative Analysis

• SWOT Analysis Of The Automotive V2X Communications Market.

• Consideration Of Regulation, Policy And Legal Aspects

• Five forces analysis

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Analysis For The 8 Leading Automotive OEMS Involved With V2X Communications Technologies

• BMW AG

• Daimler AG

• General Motors

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen Group

• Renault

• Nissan

• PSA Peugeot Citroen

Profiling For The Leading Automotive V2X Communications Technology Suppliers

• Arada Systems

• Autotalks Ltd.

• Cohda Wireless

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Denso Corporation

• eTrans Systems

• Kapsch TrafficCom

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Savari Inc.

• AT&T

• Airbiquity

Companies covered in the report include:

Abalta Technologies, Inc.

Adam Opel AG

ADASENS Automotive GmbH

Airbiquity

Alcatel-Lucent

Alibaba

Alpine Electronics of Silicon Valley

Alpine Technology Fund

Amazon

Apple

Aptina LLC

Arada Systems

Arity

Arynga

AT&T

Audi AG

Autosense International

Autotalks Ltd.

Aviva Ventures

Baidu

Belam

BMW AG

BMW China

BMW Group

Bosch Group

Broadcom Limited

CarlQ Technologies

Cetecom GmbH

China Information and Communication Technologies Group Corp (CICT)

China Unicom

Chrysler Group LLC

Cirrus Logic

Cisco

Cisco Internet Business Solutions Group

Citibank Automotive Financing

Clarion

Cohda Wireless Pty

Connected Vehicle to Everything of Tomorrow (ConVeX)

Continental AG

Covisint

Cruise

CSR

Cyberagent ventures

DAF

Daimler AG

Daimler Buses

Daimler Financial Services

Daimler Trucks

Dash labs

Datang Telecom Group

Datax Handelsgmbh

Delphi

Delphi Automotive LLP

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

DENSO International America, Inc.

DGE Inc

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

dSPACE

Econolite Group

Elliott Management

Enel

Ericsson

escrypt GmbH

eTrans Systems

FCA

Fiat Chrysler

Flex

Fluidtime Data Services GmbH

Ford Motor Company

Freescale Semiconductor

General Motors Company

General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

Glympse

GM

Google Inc

GreenRoad

Harman

HiSilicon Technologies

Hitachi Automotive

Hitachi Ltd

HKT Limited

Honda Motor Company

Honda R&D Americas

Huawei Technologies Co. Limited

Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Ventures Investment Corporation

IBM

Infineon Technologies AG

Infinit

InfiniteKey, Inc.

Intel

Kapsch Group

Kapsch TrafficCom

Kathrein Automotive

Kerala State Women's Development Corporation

Kymeta

LeddarTech,

Lesswire AG

LG Electronics (LG)

LOC & ALL

Lyft, Inc

Mahindra Group

MAN Group

Marben

Maruti Suzuki

Mazda

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz R&D North America

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Microsoft

MKI USA, Inc.

Motorola

NEC GmbH

Nissan Motor Company

Nokia Oyj

NTT Docomo, Inc.

NuTonomy

Nuvve

Nvidia

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

OKI

OnStar

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Automotive Systems

PARC (Palo Alto Research Center)

Persistent Venture Fund

Pivotal

Prospect Silicon Valley (ProspectSV)

PSA Peugeot Citroen

QMIC

QNX Software Systems

Qualcomm Atheros

Qualcomm Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies

Realtek Semiconductor

Renault S.A

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

RoyalTEK

Rsystems International

SAIC Capital

SAIC USA Inc

Samsung Electronics

Savari Inc.

Savari Networks

Security Innovations

Siemens AG

Silver Point Capital

Smart Mobility Consortium

SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

Spirent Communications plc

STMicroelectronics

Suga OAK Holdings

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Swarco Traffic Ltd

SWARCO Traffic Systems

Tass International

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS)

TE Connectivity

Telstra

Tesla

Texas Instruments

The Allstate Corporation

Thunder Software Technology

Toyota InfoTechnology Center USA

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Research Institute

Transportation Technology Ventures

Twitter

UMC Capital

Vector Group

Verizon Communications

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Verizon Ventures

Vidder Inc

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen Bank GmbH

Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Volkswagen Financial Services Digital Solutions GmbH

Volvo AB

ZF

Zoomsafer

Organisations mentioned

3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)

5GAA

Car Working Group (CWG

Car-to-Car Consortium (C2C-CC)

Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI)

ETSI

Euro NCAP

European Commission

European Parliament

Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' (IEEE)

International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

ITS America

Joint Program Office (ITS JPO)

Michigan Department of Transportation

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

Nederlandse Organisatie voor Toegepast Natuurwetenschappelijk Onderzoek (TNO)

NHTSA

SAE International

Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) of the American Trucking Association

Tongji University

U.S. Congress

U.S. Department of Transportation

U.S. DOT Research and Innovative Technology Administration (RITA)

U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. Senate

University of Kaiserslautern

University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI)

Volpe

