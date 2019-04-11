Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities within the $54.5bn Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by (Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle to Pedestrian (V2P) / DSRC Equipped Smartphones, Vehicle to Home (V2H), In Vehicle (IN-V), (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered)), by Service Provider (OEM, Aftermarket, Telematics, Connectivity), Road Side Units (RSU), Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) (OEM, Aftermarket) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies With Car-to-X, Connected Cars, Autonomous Self-Driving Cars, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Sensors & Telematics Technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT)
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global automotive V2X communications market. Vehicle to everything (V2X) communications incorporates connected car technologies (In-Vehicle) but also vehicle to vehicle (V2V), vehicle to infrastructure (V2I), vehicle to home (V2H) and vehicle to pedestrian (V2P) communications. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $54.5bn in 2019.
Now: Keysight Technologies, Nordsys Combine V2X/C-V2X Testing Solutions. This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this should impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
Report scope
Quantitative Market Analysis
Global Automotive V2X Communications Forecasts From 2019-2029 (Units & $bn)
Regional Automotive V2X Communications Forecasts From 2019-2029 (Units & $bn)
North America V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
US V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
Latin America V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
Brazil V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
EMEA V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
UK & Ireland V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
Germany V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
France V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
Russia V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
Italy V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
APAC V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
China V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
Japan V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
India V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
Others V2X Communications Forecast 2019-2029
Regional Automotive V2V Communications Forecasts From 2019-2029 (Units)
• North America V2V Communications Forecast 2019-2029
• Latin America V2V Communications Forecast 2019-2029
• EMEA V2V Communications Forecast 2019-2029
• APAC V2V Communications Forecast 2019-2029
Automotive V2X Subsegment Forecasts By Type From 2019-2029 (Units)
• Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)
• DSRC V2V Modules Revenue Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
• OEM V2V DSRC Modules Forecast 2019-2029
• Aftermarket V2V DSRC Modules Forecast 2019-2029
Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)
Vehicle To Home (V2H) Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)
In Vehicle (IN-V), Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)
In Vehicle (IN-V) Revenue Forecast 2019-2029 ($m)
• Embedded Forecast 2019-2029
• Integrated Forecast 2019-2029
• Tethered Forecast 2019-2029
In Vehicle (IN-V) Revenue Forecast By Service Provider From 2019-2029 ($m)
• OEM Forecast 2019-2029
• Aftermarket Forecast 2019-2029
• Telematics Forecast 2019-2029
• Connectivity Forecast 2019-2029
DSRC Installation Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)
Road Side Units (RSU) Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)
Vehicle to Pedestrian (V2P) / DSRC Equipped Smartphones Forecast 2019-2029 $m)
Smartphone Shipments Forecast 2019-2029 (Units)
Regional Passenger Car Sales Forecast 2019-2029
• EU Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia / Turkey & Other Europe Forecast 2019-2029
• America Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia / Oceania / Middle East Forecast 2019-2029
• Africa Forecast 2019-2029
Qualitative Analysis
• SWOT Analysis Of The Automotive V2X Communications Market.
• Consideration Of Regulation, Policy And Legal Aspects
• Five forces analysis
Competitive Landscape Analysis
Analysis For The 8 Leading Automotive OEMS Involved With V2X Communications Technologies
• BMW AG
• Daimler AG
• General Motors
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Volkswagen Group
• Renault
• Nissan
• PSA Peugeot Citroen
Profiling For The Leading Automotive V2X Communications Technology Suppliers
• Arada Systems
• Autotalks Ltd.
• Cohda Wireless
• Delphi Automotive PLC
• Denso Corporation
• eTrans Systems
• Kapsch TrafficCom
• Qualcomm Incorporated
• Savari Inc.
• AT&T
• Airbiquity
Companies covered in the report include:
Abalta Technologies, Inc.
Adam Opel AG
ADASENS Automotive GmbH
Airbiquity
Alcatel-Lucent
Alibaba
Alpine Electronics of Silicon Valley
Alpine Technology Fund
Amazon
Apple
Aptina LLC
Arada Systems
Arity
Arynga
AT&T
Audi AG
Autosense International
Autotalks Ltd.
Aviva Ventures
Baidu
Belam
BMW AG
BMW China
BMW Group
Bosch Group
Broadcom Limited
CarlQ Technologies
Cetecom GmbH
China Information and Communication Technologies Group Corp (CICT)
China Unicom
Chrysler Group LLC
Cirrus Logic
Cisco
Cisco Internet Business Solutions Group
Citibank Automotive Financing
Clarion
Cohda Wireless Pty
Connected Vehicle to Everything of Tomorrow (ConVeX)
Continental AG
Covisint
Cruise
CSR
Cyberagent ventures
DAF
Daimler AG
Daimler Buses
Daimler Financial Services
Daimler Trucks
Dash labs
Datang Telecom Group
Datax Handelsgmbh
Delphi
Delphi Automotive LLP
Delphi Automotive PLC
Denso Corporation
DENSO International America, Inc.
DGE Inc
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
dSPACE
Econolite Group
Elliott Management
Enel
Ericsson
escrypt GmbH
eTrans Systems
FCA
Fiat Chrysler
Flex
Fluidtime Data Services GmbH
Ford Motor Company
Freescale Semiconductor
General Motors Company
General Motors Financial Company, Inc.
Glympse
GM
Google Inc
GreenRoad
Harman
HiSilicon Technologies
Hitachi Automotive
Hitachi Ltd
HKT Limited
Honda Motor Company
Honda R&D Americas
Huawei Technologies Co. Limited
Hyundai Motor Company
Hyundai Ventures Investment Corporation
IBM
Infineon Technologies AG
Infinit
InfiniteKey, Inc.
Intel
Kapsch Group
Kapsch TrafficCom
Kathrein Automotive
Kerala State Women's Development Corporation
Kymeta
LeddarTech,
Lesswire AG
LG Electronics (LG)
LOC & ALL
Lyft, Inc
Mahindra Group
MAN Group
Marben
Maruti Suzuki
Mazda
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz R&D North America
Mercedes-Benz Vans
Microsoft
MKI USA, Inc.
Motorola
NEC GmbH
Nissan Motor Company
Nokia Oyj
NTT Docomo, Inc.
NuTonomy
Nuvve
Nvidia
NVIDIA Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
OKI
OnStar
Panasonic Corporation
Panasonic Automotive Systems
PARC (Palo Alto Research Center)
Persistent Venture Fund
Pivotal
Prospect Silicon Valley (ProspectSV)
PSA Peugeot Citroen
QMIC
QNX Software Systems
Qualcomm Atheros
Qualcomm Inc.
Qualcomm Technologies
Realtek Semiconductor
Renault S.A
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
RoyalTEK
Rsystems International
SAIC Capital
SAIC USA Inc
Samsung Electronics
Savari Inc.
Savari Networks
Security Innovations
Siemens AG
Silver Point Capital
Smart Mobility Consortium
SPARX Group Co., Ltd.
Spirent Communications plc
STMicroelectronics
Suga OAK Holdings
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)
Swarco Traffic Ltd
SWARCO Traffic Systems
Tass International
TATA Consultancy Services (TCS)
TE Connectivity
Telstra
Tesla
Texas Instruments
The Allstate Corporation
Thunder Software Technology
Toyota InfoTechnology Center USA
Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Research Institute
Transportation Technology Ventures
Twitter
UMC Capital
Vector Group
Verizon Communications
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Verizon Ventures
Vidder Inc
Visteon Corporation
Volkswagen AG
Volkswagen Bank GmbH
Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Volkswagen Financial Services Digital Solutions GmbH
Volvo AB
ZF
Zoomsafer
Organisations mentioned
3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)
5GAA
Car Working Group (CWG
Car-to-Car Consortium (C2C-CC)
Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI)
ETSI
Euro NCAP
European Commission
European Parliament
Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)
Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)
Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' (IEEE)
International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
ITS America
Joint Program Office (ITS JPO)
Michigan Department of Transportation
National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)
Nederlandse Organisatie voor Toegepast Natuurwetenschappelijk Onderzoek (TNO)
NHTSA
SAE International
Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) of the American Trucking Association
Tongji University
U.S. Congress
U.S. Department of Transportation
U.S. DOT Research and Innovative Technology Administration (RITA)
U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. Senate
University of Kaiserslautern
University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI)
Volpe
