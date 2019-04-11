Sean Sears Appointed As Park Place Technologies Managing Director For EMEA

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, the world's largest post-warranty data centre maintenance company, today announced Sean Sears as its new Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Since 1991, Park Place Technologies has provided an alternative to post-warranty storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centres. As the world's largest post-warranty data centre maintenance firm, Park Place supports 16,000+ organisations in 141 countries. Headquartered in Cleveland, US, Park Place employs 1,200+ people across the globe.

As Managing Director of the region, Sean will oversee the company's continued growth in EMEA, with a focus on ensuring constant customer satisfaction and implementing operational efficiencies.

With over 30 years' IT experience, most recently Sean led Park Place's business operations in Canada as Vice President for the region. Prior to this, he has held leadership roles at several blue-chip organisations including Nortel Networks, American Express and Vonage. As Vice President of Operations & Technology at Vonage Canada, Sean led the expansion of the company's networks, facilities management, supply chain management, emergency services, application development and management information systems.

"I'm excited to lead the exceptional EMEA team into its next phase of growth," said Sean Sears, Managing Director EMEA, Park Place Technologies. "In just under four years, Park Place has undergone tremendous expansion in this market already, and I look forward to cultivating this further as we build upon our maintenance offering and expand our remote triage service platform, ParkView. I am committed to continuing to provide the best quality service and most innovative solutions to boost data centre hardware productivity and performance for our EMEA customers."

"Sean joins an extremely robust team in EMEA, which has grown rapidly over the past few years," said Chris Adams, President and CEO of Park Place Technologies. "Sean has a proven track record for driving business excellence and growth, and his work in Canada is testament to this. We are delighted to have Sean join our EMEA region and look forward to watching him thrive."

Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies provides a post-warranty alternative to storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centres. With 24/7 access to a global contact centre, support from the industry's most advanced engineers and a wide array of industry leading and award-winning services such as ParkView , Park Place Technologies empowers its customers to improve operational speed and maximise uptime. With more than 16,000 customers, including all tier-one OEMs, Park Place Technologies' services are spread across 36,000 data centres in more than 141 countries.

