Amer Sports Oyj: Decisions of Amer Sports Corporation Extraordinary General Meeting

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

April 11, 2019 at 11:55 a.m.

Decisions of Amer Sports Corporation Extraordinary General Meeting

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Amer Sports Corporation held on April 11, 2019, the following resolutions were approved:

Resolution on the remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that no remuneration is paid to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected for the term of office ending at the closing of the next Annual General Meeting. All members of the Board of Directors shall be compensated for reasonable travel and other expenses directly related to their Board work.

Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors is seven (7).

Resolution on the changes to the Composition of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting elected the following persons as members of the Board of Directors for the term of office ending at the closing of the next Annual General Meeting: Mr. Shizhong Ding, Mr. Jie Zheng, Mr. Shixian Lai, Ms. Jennifer Qingyi Zheng, Mr. Frank Kui Tang, Mr. Dennis James Wilson and Mr. Zhaohui Li.

At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Shizhong Ding as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors decided that no committees will be established for the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Samppa Seppälä, Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

