The "Cinema Industry Research Germany, Austria Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

German-speaking cinema markets had a disastrous year in 2018 with admissions down by more than 10% in all three countries. One reason for this is the continuing weakness of the film production industry in Germany, where film-makers have simply failed to take the advantage conferred by possessing Western Europe's largest linguistic market.

Lacking a cultural product to call their own Germans are becoming increasingly uninterested in cinema, something of a shame given the country's hugely important role in the pre-war industry.

Looking at trends in the cinema industry and key players within it including the defensive merger of the two of the biggest circuits Cinemaxx and CineStar data tracking admissions, box office and screen numbers since 2000 in the report tells what is a disappointing story.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Germany

Films and Distribution

Concessions and Screen Advertising

Taxes

Cinemas

3D

Companies

Event CineStar

Vue CinemaxX

AMC UCI

Forecasts

2. Austria

Films and Distribution

Taxes

Cinemas

Companies

Cineplexx

Forecasts

3. Switzerland

Films

Distribution

Taxes

Cinemas

3D

Regions

Companies

KITAG Kino-Theater

Path

Arena Cinemas

Forecasts

Companies Mentioned

AMC UCI

Arena Cinemas

Cineplexx

Event CineStar

KITAG Kino-Theater

Path

Vue CinemaxX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvt3dq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005298/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Film and Motion Picture