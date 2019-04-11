The "Cinema Industry Research Germany, Austria Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
German-speaking cinema markets had a disastrous year in 2018 with admissions down by more than 10% in all three countries. One reason for this is the continuing weakness of the film production industry in Germany, where film-makers have simply failed to take the advantage conferred by possessing Western Europe's largest linguistic market.
Lacking a cultural product to call their own Germans are becoming increasingly uninterested in cinema, something of a shame given the country's hugely important role in the pre-war industry.
Looking at trends in the cinema industry and key players within it including the defensive merger of the two of the biggest circuits Cinemaxx and CineStar data tracking admissions, box office and screen numbers since 2000 in the report tells what is a disappointing story.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Germany
- Films and Distribution
- Concessions and Screen Advertising
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- 3D
- Companies
- Event CineStar
- Vue CinemaxX
- AMC UCI
- Forecasts
2. Austria
- Films and Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cineplexx
- Forecasts
3. Switzerland
- Films
- Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- 3D
- Regions
- Companies
- KITAG Kino-Theater
- Path
- Arena Cinemas
- Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
- AMC UCI
- Arena Cinemas
- Cineplexx
- Event CineStar
- KITAG Kino-Theater
- Path
- Vue CinemaxX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvt3dq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005298/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Film and Motion Picture