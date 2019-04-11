FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director Declaration





11 April 2019

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, FirstGroup plc announces that Non-Executive Director David Robbie has joined the board of DS Smith Plc (DS Smith) as non-executive director with effect from today. He will also join the audit, nomination and remuneration committees. David will become chair of DS Smith's audit committee at the close of their annual general meeting in September 2019.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7725 3353