Invitation to Tobii's Earnings Call Following the First Quarter of 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB plans to publish the interim report for the period January 1-March 31, 2019 on April 26 at 7.30 a.m. CET. Following this report, at 1.00 p.m. CET., Tobii will host a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call

Time: Friday April 26, 2019 , 1.00 p.m. CET

Phone numbers :

: Sweden +46(0)8-5069-2180 (national toll free: 0200 125 581)

Norway +47-2396-0264 (national toll free: 800 51874)

Denmark +45-32-72-80-42 (national toll free: 80 71 80 97)

Finland +358(0)9-4245-0806 (national toll free: 0800 773 496)

United Kingdom +44(0)844-571-8892 (national toll free: 0800 376 7922)

United States +1-631-510-7495 (national toll free US/NY: 1866-966-1396)

Confirmation code: 2828708

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.

Web presentation

Link to the web cast presentation. The presentation is also available via Tobii's website. The interim report and a recording of the presentation will be available on the same page after the publication and the conference call.

Contact

Ola Elmeland, Investor Relations

Tobii AB

phone: +46(0)734-409-862

e-mail: ola.elmeland@tobii.com

