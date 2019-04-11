Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Photocure (PHO)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Photocure (OSLO: PHO) is a commercial-stage Norwegian specialty pharmaceutical company that currently markets Hexvix/Cysview for diagnosing and managing bladder cancer. The company recently announced Q418 results, including 27% revenue growth globally and 81% growth in the US, making it the largest and fastest growing region for the company. This growth has been driven by the approval and launch of Hexvix/Cysview in the surveillance setting and improved reimbursement.

We have increased our valuation to NOK1,246m or NOK57 per basic share, from NOK970m or NOK45 per basic share. We have increased our Hexvix/Cysview estimates as we believe there is less risk for competition for the product in the near to intermediate future. We have also eliminated Cevira and Visonac from the model as both products continue to be on hold as Photocure conducts a review of strategic options. Additionally, there was an increase in cash and NPVs were rolled forward. With NOK107m in cash, Photocure should have enough capital to meet its needs, as we expect profitability in 2019.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027

Briana Warschun, +1 646 653 7031

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube: www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541636/Edison-issues-outlook-on-Photocure-PHO