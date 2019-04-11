The "Growth Opportunities in the German Facility Management Market, Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study takes a deep look at the growth opportunities in the German FM market in the wake of these transformations.
The study includes growth forecasts, comprehensive market metrics, competitive analysis, service trends, customer sector trends, regional analysis, and a mapping of the most attractive opportunities for growth till 2025.
The study period is 2017 to 2025 with 2017 as the base year. The service spheres included are building O&M, support services, environmental management, property management, energy management, and IT and telecom.
This study also looks at opportunities in adjacent and converging markets such as energy management, sustainability, and workplace change management. All of these will have a transforming effect on FM globally over the coming years, and Germany is no exception.
The strong growth in the coming decade will have a significant effect on the competitive landscape as well as on the nature of service delivery, customer expectations, and strategic value propositions of winning suppliers.
Insights
The overall addressable FM market in Germany is the biggest in Europe, although the actual market revenue is underdeveloped due to a high reliance on in-house services in many industrial sectors.
As FM awareness increases and outsourcing becomes more widely accepted, the situation is changing, and the growth in Germany will be among the highest in all of Europe in all three delivery models (single-service, bundled service, and IFM).
While soft-service FM has become well established in the recent years, the next wave of growth will be significantly driven by increased outsourcing of hard services such as technical maintenance services (including O&M services for equipment such as HVAC and electrical installations).
This strong growth will be accompanied by an increasing need to innovate with both service delivery and technology deployment, and the rate of M&A activities will rise, as companies start to focus on service expansion, geographical growth, and economies of scale.
Key Issues Addressed
- Which are the fastest growing service delivery models?
- How will the market evolve by 2025?
- What will the competitive landscape look like by 2025?
- Which are the fastest growing customer segments?
- What types of services will grow and what will be the pace of service integration?
- How will suppliers react to the need for a dynamic new value propositions?
- What impact will technology and new business models have on FM in Germany in the future?
- What are the five most attractive growth opportunities for FM in Germany?
Companies Mentioned
- Apleona
- Caverion
- Compass
- Cushman Wakefield
- Dr Sasse
- Dussmann Service
- Engie
- Gegenbauer
- ISS CBRE
- Klu
- Kotter
- Piepenbrock
- RGM
- Sauter
- Sodexo
- SPIE
- Strabag
- Vinci
- Wisag
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings and CEO 360 Degree Perspective
- Key Transformations of FM in Germany
- German FM Market in Numbers
- Associated Research and Multimedia on FM
2. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5-Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for FM Suppliers
- German FM Market Market Engineering Measurements
3. Growth Environment Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- FM in Germany Introduction
- FM in Germany Today's Context
- FM Service Provider Landscape
- Drivers and Restraints
4. Market Forecasts
- Market Engineering Measurements
- German FM Market Universe
- Revenue Forecast German FM Market
- German FM Market by Customer Sector
- German FM Market by Service Segment
- ESC and EPC Market Revenue Forecast
- ESC and EPC Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competition in Germany Market Share Evolution
- Competition in Germany Service Strategies
- Competition in Germany Competitive Environment
5. Visioning Scenarios
- Drivers of Change in Germany
- Barriers to Change in Germany
- Benchmarking Germany Against Other Markets
- Macro-to-Micro Visioning
- Trends/Factors Impacting the German FM Market
- Top Predictions for the German FM Market
6. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the German FM Market
7. Vision and Strategy Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 Workplace Optimisation and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2 Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3 Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4 Technical (Hard) Services
- Growth Opportunity 5 Service Integration
8. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-5 Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
9. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritise Opportunities through Implementation
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
