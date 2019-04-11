The "Growth Opportunities in the German Facility Management Market, Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study takes a deep look at the growth opportunities in the German FM market in the wake of these transformations.

The study includes growth forecasts, comprehensive market metrics, competitive analysis, service trends, customer sector trends, regional analysis, and a mapping of the most attractive opportunities for growth till 2025.

The study period is 2017 to 2025 with 2017 as the base year. The service spheres included are building O&M, support services, environmental management, property management, energy management, and IT and telecom.

This study also looks at opportunities in adjacent and converging markets such as energy management, sustainability, and workplace change management. All of these will have a transforming effect on FM globally over the coming years, and Germany is no exception.

The strong growth in the coming decade will have a significant effect on the competitive landscape as well as on the nature of service delivery, customer expectations, and strategic value propositions of winning suppliers.

Insights

The overall addressable FM market in Germany is the biggest in Europe, although the actual market revenue is underdeveloped due to a high reliance on in-house services in many industrial sectors.

As FM awareness increases and outsourcing becomes more widely accepted, the situation is changing, and the growth in Germany will be among the highest in all of Europe in all three delivery models (single-service, bundled service, and IFM).

While soft-service FM has become well established in the recent years, the next wave of growth will be significantly driven by increased outsourcing of hard services such as technical maintenance services (including O&M services for equipment such as HVAC and electrical installations).

This strong growth will be accompanied by an increasing need to innovate with both service delivery and technology deployment, and the rate of M&A activities will rise, as companies start to focus on service expansion, geographical growth, and economies of scale.

Key Issues Addressed

Which are the fastest growing service delivery models?

How will the market evolve by 2025?

What will the competitive landscape look like by 2025?

Which are the fastest growing customer segments?

What types of services will grow and what will be the pace of service integration?

How will suppliers react to the need for a dynamic new value propositions?

What impact will technology and new business models have on FM in Germany in the future?

What are the five most attractive growth opportunities for FM in Germany?

Companies Mentioned

Apleona

Caverion

Compass

Cushman Wakefield

Dr Sasse

Dussmann Service

Engie

Gegenbauer

ISS CBRE

Klu

Kotter

Piepenbrock

RGM

Sauter

Sodexo

SPIE

Strabag

Vinci

Wisag

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings and CEO 360 Degree Perspective

Key Transformations of FM in Germany

German FM Market in Numbers

Associated Research and Multimedia on FM

2. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for FM Suppliers

German FM Market Market Engineering Measurements

3. Growth Environment Market Overview

Market Definitions

FM in Germany Introduction

FM in Germany Today's Context

FM Service Provider Landscape

Drivers and Restraints

4. Market Forecasts

Market Engineering Measurements

German FM Market Universe

Revenue Forecast German FM Market

German FM Market by Customer Sector

German FM Market by Service Segment

ESC and EPC Market Revenue Forecast

ESC and EPC Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competition in Germany Market Share Evolution

Competition in Germany Service Strategies

Competition in Germany Competitive Environment

5. Visioning Scenarios

Drivers of Change in Germany

Barriers to Change in Germany

Benchmarking Germany Against Other Markets

Macro-to-Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the German FM Market

Top Predictions for the German FM Market

6. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the German FM Market

7. Vision and Strategy Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 Workplace Optimisation and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2 Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3 Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4 Technical (Hard) Services

Growth Opportunity 5 Service Integration

8. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-5 Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities Matrix

9. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritise Opportunities through Implementation

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

