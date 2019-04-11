Guy Gibson Named Global Head of Institutional Brokerage and Anna Ranaldi Named Global Chief Operating Officer

In support of continued growth and momentum, Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has named Guy Gibson as global head of Institutional Brokerage and Anna Ranaldi as global chief operating officer of Institutional Brokerage. Gibson, based in London, and Ranaldi, based in Chicago, will continue to report to Michael Vardas, global head of Northern Trust Capital Markets.

"These newly created positions mark an important step in the evolution of Northern Trust's Institutional Brokerage business," said Vardas, "Guy and Anna's leadership and extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our global capabilities in response to significant client demand."

Gibson, was most recently head of Northern Trust's Institutional Brokerage for Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. Prior to this, he co-founded Aviate Global LLP, which was acquired by Northern Trust in 2016.

Ranaldi joined Northern Trust in 1986 and held a number of leadership positions in Asset Servicing and Asset Management before joining Capital Markets in 2009. Alongside her new global role, Ranaldi will retain her responsibilities as president of Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI), Northern Trust's US broker-dealer.

Added Vardas: "This is an exciting time for our brokerage business with our recently launched Integrated Trading Solutions now supporting multiple clients across the globe, from sophisticated asset owners to boutique funds, to hedge funds, through to large global asset managers. The cost and operating model efficiencies achieved through this outsourced trading capability are recognized by our clients and we expect this solution to continue to grow strongly in 2019 and beyond."

Using advanced technology and deep industry expertise Northern Trust Capital Markets delivers innovative technology, transparent trading, quality execution, smart liquidity solutions and regulatory compliance services across institutional brokerage, transition management, securities lending and foreign exchange. It is a division of Corporate Institutional Services, which provides asset servicing, fund administration and middle office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

