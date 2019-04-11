Smartkarma and Interactive Brokers Collaborate to Deliver Independent Insight to Professional Investors

The global investment research network joins forces with Interactive Brokers' online trading platform

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkarma, a global investment research network, today announced a worldwide technology integration with Interactive Brokers, a leading online trading platform. The two companies will work together to offer an expanded range of resources to professional investors, including unbiased, independent research on listed companies, direct access to independent analysts (Insight Providers), and unique insights into Asia.

Smartkarma has built an ecosystem of Insight Providers who write about more than 3,600 companies globally, with a strong focus on fast-growing Asian and emerging markets. This makes the relationship with Interactive Brokers particularly valuable as the trading service grows rapidly in Asia.

Through this synergy with Smartkarma, Interactive Brokers' clients gain access to Smartkarma's single-subscription platform. This empowers them with up-to-the-minute Insights, direct communication with Insight Providers, user-determined real-time alerts, and predictive algorithms that filter Insights based on user preferences.

Interactive Brokers operates the largest electronic trading platform in the US by number of daily average revenue trades. It provides its clients with trading, risk, and portfolio management tools, as well as research facilities and investment products, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. The company serves more than 600,000 accounts in over 200 countries, with more than US$140 billion in client equity.

Smartkarma's innovative model enables asset managers, investors, and analysts to be part of a worldwide network, benefiting from it and adding value to it. This complements Interactive Brokers' trade execution and clearing services for professional and individual traders. Traders and investors can also engage Insight Providers through Smartkarma's Premium Services to gain additional value and inform their trading strategies.

Warren Yeh, Head of Smartkarma US, notes, "Working together with Interactive Brokers, we can offer a compelling solution for their clients looking for differentiated, independent Insight on Asian markets. Our expert, in-country Insight Providers and our service offerings, from published research to calls and bespoke projects and modelling, can all support Interactive Brokers' client base and their research needs."

Yochai Korn, Global Head of Market Data and Research at Interactive Brokers, adds, "We are delighted to work with Smartkarma and offer our clients the independent, minute-by-minute Insight and analysis available on the Smartkarma platform. Our focus on price, speed, diversity of global products, and providing advanced trading tools aligns strongly with Smartkarma's innovative digital platform and direct access to Insight Providers, helping our clients to make informed trading decisions."

About Smartkarma

Smartkarma is a global investment research network made up of independent Insight Providers who produce, curate, and publish unbiased intelligence for institutional investors. Smartkarma reinvents research by providing differentiated, independent analysis on companies, markets, and industries across the world. This includes areas under-reported by mainstream market coverage, including Event-Driven, IPOs & placements, and small/mid cap equities, with a special focus on fast-growing Asian and emerging markets. Smartkarma's online platform allows the buy-side to set their own real-time alerts, customise their reading lists, directly contact Insight Providers, and remain MiFID II-compliant as unbundling regulations change the investment research industry. For more information, visit www.smartkarma.com .

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 120 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to Barron's Best Online Brokers review, February 25, 2019. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

