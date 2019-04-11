Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Size Worth $1.32 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mouth ulcers treatment market size is projected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rising awareness towards oral hygiene are among the key trends stimulating market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Analgesics and Corticosteroids are poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These are the most prescribed drugs by doctors and are easily available

By 2026, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the mouth ulcer treatment market with a share of around 63.0%. Increasing awareness pertaining to oral hygiene and treatment and rising prevalence of aphthous ulcers are likely to supplement the growth of the market

Some of the key companies present in the market are Blistix Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., 3M , Colgate-Palmolive Company, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), and others are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Read 75 pages research report with TOC on "Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Antimicrobial, Antihistamine, Analgesics & Corticosteroids), By Formulation (Gels, Lozenges), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mouth-ulcers-treatment-market

Growing global geriatric population is poised to trigger the number of cases of mouth ulcers. As per the findings of the United Nations Organization (UNO), population base of age 60 years or older across the globe was 962.0 million in 2017, which was more than twice as large as in 1980, when the population was 382.0 million. With upswing in the demand for denture fittings in this population, rise in the incidences of improper fittings and deficiency of vitamin B & folic acid is anticipated. Such incidents can lead to mouth ulcers.

Newly fitted dentures take some time to adjust. During the procedure, inner area of the mouth remains moist for a certain period. Such conditions favor fungal infection leading to ulcer. Older population often suffer from such conditions, due to which they are prone to oral problems. In addition, deficiency of vitamins is a common phenomenon observed among geriatric population, which also increases the probability of suffering from mouth ulcer.

Rising awareness regarding oral hygiene in developing countries is also estimated to drive the market over the forecast period. Campaigns on oral hygiene in rural areas of developing countries are working in favor of the market. For instance, every year, Colgate-Palmolive Company conducts an oral health month in rural areas of India in order to impart awareness regarding oral hygiene. Such initiatives are expected to encourage people to take up necessary treatments. Furthermore, rise in tobacco usage in countries such as U.K. and Mexico are projected to boost the rate of mouth ulcers, thereby benefitting the growth of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mouth ulcers treatment market on the basis of drug class, formulation, and region:

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Antimicrobial



Antihistamine



Analgesics & Corticosteroids



Others

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Sprays



Mouthwash



Gels



Lozenges

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market - Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a type of rare genetic disorder that is often characterized by recurring episodes of angioedema or severe swelling owing to dysfunction or deficiency of C1 inhibitor in the individuals' blood. The recurrent episodes of the condition are caused due to triggers such as anxiety, dental procedures, surgery, medications and illnesses.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a type of rare genetic disorder that is often characterized by recurring episodes of angioedema or severe swelling owing to dysfunction or deficiency of C1 inhibitor in the individuals' blood. The recurrent episodes of the condition are caused due to triggers such as anxiety, dental procedures, surgery, medications and illnesses. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market - The global actinic keratosis (AK) treatment market is projected to exhibit strong growth through the forecast period, driven by the broad availability and rising adoption of generic drugs.

The global actinic keratosis (AK) treatment market is projected to exhibit strong growth through the forecast period, driven by the broad availability and rising adoption of generic drugs. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market - Increasing prevalence of IBS and rising label extension of existing products are expected to drive the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg